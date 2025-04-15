2025 CAPA Marquee Award Nominees Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the nominees in all 13 categories of the 2025 CAPA Marquee Awards. Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year.

During the 2024-25 school year, each of the 26 participating central Ohio high schools also submitted a musical theatre production for review by the program’s team of professional adjudicators. The team provided educationally focused feedback and evaluated students/productions for a CAPA Marquee Award in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Dance Execution, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators evaluated hard-copy submissions in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

Nominees for the 2025 CAPA Marquee Awards are:

National Student Reporter Sponsored by WBNS-10TV

Lauren Hardy, Olentangy Liberty High School

Valentina Vergamini, Upper Arlington High School

Outstanding Student Orchestra Sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Bexley High School, Big Fish (School Edition)

Bishop Watterson High School, The SpongeBob Musical

New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Olentangy Orange High School, Sweeney Todd (School Edition)

Pickerington High School Central, Little Shop of Horrors

Backstage Excellence Sponsored by ImprovEdge

Set & Costume Crew, Bishop Watterson High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Crew Dogs, New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Set Lead Team & Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Sweeney Todd (School Edition)

Costume Crew, Westerville South High School, Alice by Heart

Lighting Crew Leads, Whetstone High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Designer Sponsored by The Pam and Jack Beeler Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Amabelle Chan, Olentangy Orange High School, Lighting Design, Sweeney Todd (School Edition)

Lainey Kimball, Pickerington High School North, Set Design, SIX: Teen Edition

Deven Licón-Conner, Whetstone High School, Costume Design, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Corinne Stevens, Upper Arlington High School, Costume Design, The Sound of Music

Aaron Vezdos, Whetstone High School, Lighting Design, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Technical Execution Sponsored by Mary Beth and Luke McCormick

Jonathan Alder High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition, Stage Manager: Kyra Neeley

New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition, Stage Managers: Margaret Farrell & Casper Green

Olentangy High School, Mamma Mia!, Stage Manager: Erika Stake

Olentangy Orange High School, Sweeney Todd (School Edition), Stage Manager: Preston Bronder

Pickerington High School Central, Little Shop of Horrors, Stage Manager: Bella Peirano

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Sponsored by Electrical Service Professionals

Oliver Bernstein, Pickerington High School Central, Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors

Braden Carrion, Olentangy Liberty High School, Danny Maguire/Zeus in Xanadu

Elliott Jingo, Westerville South High School, Harold Pudding/Mad Hatter in Alice by Heart

Mason Peirano, Pickerington High School Central, Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors

Zack Rouleau, Chillicothe High School, Chief Weasal in The Wind in the Willows

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Sponsored by Huntington

Kate Armstrong, New Albany High School, Sheila in A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Ava Baker, New Albany High School, Maggie in A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Allison Freeland, Fairfield Union High School, Pinocchio in Shrek The Musical

Gabby Lewis, New Albany High School, Bebe in A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Maria Thiel, New Albany High School, Kristine in A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Outstanding Dance Execution Sponsored by The McCurdy Family Foundation

Eastmoor Academy High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jonathan Alder High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Marysville High School, Mamma Mia!

New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Olentangy High School, Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Ensemble Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Eastmoor Academy High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jonathan Alder High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Marysville High School, Mamma Mia!

New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Olentangy High School, Mamma Mia!

Best Direction Sponsored by Denison University

Seth Harms, Eastmoor Academy High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Nicholas Mayes, Jonathan Alder High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Anna McReynolds, Olentangy High School, Mamma Mia!

Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Sweeney Todd (School Edition)

Johanna Whetstone, Licking Heights High School, Urinetown

Best Actor in a Leading Role Sponsored by Danbert, Inc.

Preston Hudson, Pickerington High School Central, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Kyle Meadows, Eastmoor Academy High School, Hades in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jakob Robinson, Bexley High School, Edward Bloom in Big Fish (School Edition)

Shawn Underwood, Eastmoor Academy High School, Orpheus in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Oliver Weaver, Whetstone High School, Orpheus in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Best Actress in a Leading Role Sponsored by Johnson Investment Counsel

Allyson Carroll, Pickerington High School North, Jane Seymour in SIX: Teen Edition

Kamryn Dansby, Pickerington High School North, Catherine of Aragon in SIX: Teen Edition

Kayden Grecco, Olentangy High School, Sophie in Mamma Mia!

Lucy Robinson, Bexley High School, The Witch in Big Fish (School Edition)

Emma Wintersteller, New Albany High School, Diana in A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Best Musical Production

Eastmoor Academy High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jonathan Alder High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Marysville High School, Mamma Mia!

New Albany High School, A Chorus Line: Teen Edition

Olentangy High School, Mamma Mia!

The CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate in a live student showcase at the Ohio Theatre on Friday, May 9, at 7:30 pm. The event will announce the winners of each category and include performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate students from all participating high schools. A student technical team will also work backstage.

Comments