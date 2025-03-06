WEATHERING Comes to Karamu House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karamu House, the nation's oldest producing Black theatre, has announced its upcoming production of Weathering, by Harrison David Rivers. Directed by Nina Domingue, Weathering is a thought-provoking and deeply moving, comedy-laced, drama that delves into the resilience of the human spirit in the face of grief, healing, and love. Weathering is a theatrical experience that will leave audiences profoundly moved, inspired and wrapped in joy.

Rivers was inspired to write the work after reading a New York Times article about the pregnancy and childbirth experience of a young Black woman. The article explored health disparities and equity. Arthur Dorman for Talkin’ Broadway, says “It is deeply moving, supremely smart and quite often hilarious, even as it addresses a terribly sobering issue.” Weathering runs March 7 through March 30, 2025, in Karamu’s Cleveland Foundation Jelliffe Theatre.

Karamu’s President + CEO, Tony F. Sias says, “Weathering is timely and acutely relevant. It is a celebration of sisterhood (perfectly aligned with sisterhood month) illustrating the strength and healing power of these bonds, and it calls into question whether quality healthcare is for some or for all - giving a face to healthcare disparities in this country. The work reminds us that healing is holistic and requires every dimension of the human spirit."

Under the thoughtful direction of Nina Domingue, this production features a dynamic cast of seasoned actors and rising talents, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to the stage. With beautiful set design, immersive storytelling, and powerful performances, Weathering is a must-see for theatergoers seeking an impactful artistic experience.

Performances during opening week are Thursday through Sunday. The following three weeks, performances are Friday evening, Saturday matinee and evening, and Sunday matinee. This schedule shift allows colleagues across theatres to experience the productions at Karamu. Ticket prices range from $35 - $45. Student, senior, and group (20+) discounts available. For a complete schedule and tickets visit the website karamuhouse.org or call the Karamu House Box Ofﬁce at 216-795-7077.

