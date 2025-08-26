Tony Award-Winning SUFFS TO Play Playhouse Square In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first national tour of SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in Cleveland as part of the 2025–26 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.

The production will run at the Connor Palace from February 3–22, 2026. Tickets are on sale beginning today, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

About the Musical

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS boldly explores the triumphs and failures of the suffragist movement. The women who called themselves “Suffs” were brilliant, flawed, stubborn, passionate, and funny as they fought for equality. The musical tells their story—the friendships, heartbreaks, and the movement that both united and divided them.

Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical and two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, SUFFS has been called “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) and “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune). The Broadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

Creative Team

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and music supervision by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic design by Christine Peters (based on the Broadway designs by Riccardo Hernández), costume design by Oscar and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin, with vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody.

The national tour is produced by Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman, with The Booking Group handling tour booking and The Telsey Office casting.

Performance Schedule

SUFFS will play the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 24 performances, February 3–22, 2026. Showtimes are Tuesdays–Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available beginning August 26 at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more may call 216-640-8600.