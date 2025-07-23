Tickets on Sale For SPAMALOT and THE GRINCH at Playhouse Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of Monty Python’s Spamalot and Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online.

Direct from its lauded Broadway revival, the national tour of Spamalot kicks off in Cleveland December 1 – 6 at Playhouse Square for 7 performances. Casting will be announced this fall. For more information, please visit www.spamalotthemusical.com.

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Broadway production to direct and choreograph on tour.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Spamalot is an Encore Collection performance, playing the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 7 performances, December 1 – December 6. Show times are Monday – Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Later this December, The Grinch is coming to steal Christmas in Cleveland! Playhouse Square is proud to present Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for 9 performances at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square from December 10 – 14. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

The Grinch features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2025 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award® winning director, Jack O’Brien.