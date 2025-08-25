The National Center For Choreography-Akron Hosts Dominic Moore-Dunson's BLACK BY NATURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 5, 2025, the National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron) will host a work-in-process showing of Akron choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson's latest work, Black by Nature. This free event will take place at 12:30pm and 3pm at Summit Metro Parks Prather Trail in the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park.

Black By Nature features dance, spoken word, and live acoustic guitar by Akron jazz guitarist Dan Wilson. This special showing-on-the-go will take place outdoors in Summit Metro Parks, reflecting Moore-Dunson's research to date and creating a layered, sensory experience in nature. Black By Nature explores Black identity in relationship to natural spaces-interrogating safety, grief, and redemption. It asks what it means to be Black in nature, and how returning to the land might offer both confrontation and healing.

Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King reflects, "Summit Metro Parks is grateful for the opportunity to host this meaningful program on Prather Trail in partnership with NCCAkron and Dominic Moore-Dunson. The park district has a longstanding relationship with culture-based, arts and nature programming for all residents and we encourage visitors to enjoy this program as a unique way to deepen their connection to nature through artistic interpretation."

Moore-Dunson (Akron, OH) is an acclaimed choreographer known for his brand of Urban Midwest Storytelling; artistic narratives shaped by growing up Black in post-industrial America. His recent works include inCOPnegro: Aftermath, which explores issues of safety, policing, and community healing, and The Remember Balloons, an intergenerational performance that has toured across the U.S. NCCAkron has supported Moore-Dunson's work in various ways, through programs including Dancing Labs, 21st Century Dance Practices, creative residency, and Creative Administration Research.

This Fall, NCCAkron will also begin hosting another months-long creative residency with Akron-based jazz saxophonist Chris Coles and Wildlife Communications Specialist Monika Bowman as they develop a new project titled AVIMANCY. They will be transcribing birdsong-from Akron and beyond-into musical scores. NCCAkron will then connect them with percussive dance artists from across the U.S. who will be in residence with NCCAkron in the coming months. NCCAkron will host an event about the creative process and nature including AVIMANCY and Black by Nature artists in Spring 2026.

RSVP: https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/black-by-nature