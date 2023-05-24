The Late Richard Kay Honored At Beck Center's Spotlight Gala On July 14

Beck Center for the Arts' annual Spotlight Gala theme, “Celebrating Our Past, Creating Our Future” looks back at Beck Center's 90-year history of creating arts experiences, providing an evening of fun and entertainment, as well as a celebration of the critical impact of the arts in our lives. Beck Center is posthumously honoring Richard Kay, the first director of the Lakewood Little Theatre, which later evolved into Beck Center for the Arts. The benefit will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m., at Gordon Green.

Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says of Spotlight 2023: “On this historic occasion of Beck Center's 90th anniversary, it seems fitting to look back on where it all began, under the leadership of Richard Kay, and to celebrate the evolution of the organization from an all-volunteer community theater to one of the largest performing arts and education organizations in northeast Ohio.”

Proceeds of Spotlight advance Beck Center's mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming to the community, which includes people of all ages and abilities. This year's entertainment is once again produced by Artistic Director, Scott Spence, and showcases the very best of Beck Center's students and faculty in professional theater, youth theater, dance, music, and visual arts. Dinner will be prepared by renowned Chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by Moss Stanley & Nightbridge Vocal Revue, and a silent auction will take place.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216.424-7638 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Turning Point Wealth, Civista Bank, Vedda Printing, Medical Mutual, Corrigan Krause, Bober Markey Fedorovich, Huntington Bank and table hosts, Wally and Joyce Senney, Cindy and Tom Einhouse, Pat & Jim Oliver, Brad & Marge Richmond, Richard Fox, Mike & Carol O'Brien.

Contact Jay'da Hall, Annual Fund Manager at jhall@beckcenter.org for information regarding sponsorship opportunities.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibitions featuring local, regional, and International Artists.