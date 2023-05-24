The Late Richard Kay Honored At Beck Center's Spotlight Gala On July 14

The benefit will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m., at Gordon Green.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE at Cleveland Play House Photo 2 Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE at Cleveland Play House
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Connor Palace
THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art S Photo 4 THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art Space

Beck Center for the Arts' annual Spotlight Gala theme, “Celebrating Our Past, Creating Our Future” looks back at Beck Center's 90-year history of creating arts experiences, providing an evening of fun and entertainment, as well as a celebration of the critical impact of the arts in our lives. Beck Center is posthumously honoring Richard Kay, the first director of the Lakewood Little Theatre, which later evolved into Beck Center for the Arts. The benefit will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m., at Gordon Green.

Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says of Spotlight 2023: “On this historic occasion of Beck Center's 90th anniversary, it seems fitting to look back on where it all began, under the leadership of Richard Kay, and to celebrate the evolution of the organization from an all-volunteer community theater to one of the largest performing arts and education organizations in northeast Ohio.” 

Proceeds of Spotlight advance Beck Center's mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming to the community, which includes people of all ages and abilities. This year's entertainment is once again produced by Artistic Director, Scott Spence, and showcases the very best of Beck Center's students and faculty in professional theater, youth theater, dance, music, and visual arts. Dinner will be prepared by renowned Chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by Moss Stanley & Nightbridge Vocal Revue, and a silent auction will take place.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216.424-7638 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Turning Point Wealth, Civista Bank, Vedda Printing, Medical Mutual, Corrigan Krause, Bober Markey Fedorovich, Huntington Bank and table hosts, Wally and Joyce Senney, Cindy and Tom Einhouse, Pat & Jim Oliver, Brad & Marge Richmond,  Richard Fox, Mike & Carol O'Brien.

Contact Jay'da Hall, Annual Fund Manager at jhall@beckcenter.org for information regarding sponsorship opportunities.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibitions featuring local, regional, and International Artists.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June Photo
MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June

Rubber City Theatre has announced that tickets are on sale for Roald Dahl's Matilda, with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville Photo
Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville

“Everybody loves somebody sometime,” and Steubenville loves native son and classic crooner Dean Martin. Every summer, the city hosts a celebration of his career and music. This year’s festivities on June 17th and 18th include performances by tribute artists, a Dino 5K, a classic car cruise-in, an art show, a parade, and a Rat Pack Dinner Show.

Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Squares Dazzle Awards Cer Photo
Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards Ceremony

Playhouse Square celebrated and honored the hard work, dedication and excellence in Northeast Ohio’s high school theater programs at the annual Dazzle Awards presented by Pat and John Chapman on Saturday, May 20.

Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director Photo
Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

The Cleveland Play House Board of Directors has announced that arts advocate and executive leader Rachel Fink has been appointed as Managing Director. A stalwart supporter of leadership development and cultural policy, Fink comes to Cleveland from Chicago where she served as Executive Director of Lookingglass Theatre Company.


More Hot Stories For You

MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in JuneMATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June
Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to SteubenvilleDean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville
Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards CeremonyNortheast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards Ceremony
Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing DirectorCleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sibelius's First Symphony
Blossom Music Center (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?
Blossom Music Center (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]#   Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY
Blossom Music Center (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She's Got Soul
Blossom Music Center (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Jurassic Park
Blossom Music Center (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Cleveland (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Blossom Music Center (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Debussy's La Mer
Blossom Music Center (7/22-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You