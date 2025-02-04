The Cleveland Orchestra to Present Early Return of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cleveland Orchestra has revealed that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will return to Cleveland earlier than expected to lead an additional subscription week on February 27-28 and March 1.

Following his medical leave in the fall, they welcome Franz back to the podium for this extended period, which includes the Orchestra’s performances at Carnegie Hall on March 18-19 and culminates in an all-Tchaikovsky program featuring Yuja Wang at Mandel Concert Hall on March 22-23.

Alan Gilbert, who was scheduled to conduct these subscription concerts, has graciously offered to relinquish the week to give his friend Franz Welser-Möst and the Orchestra more time together this season.

An updated calendar listing is included below. The program remains unchanged.

BEETHOVEN’s EROICA

Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes back Music Director Franz Welser-Möst to conduct perhaps the most revolutionary masterstroke of Beethoven’s output: the epoch-making “Eroica” Symphony, a work of staggering audacity that redefined the expressive and structural possibilities of the symphonic form. The program opens with Shostakovich’s final concerto, written for the great violinist David Oistrakh and performed here by the mesmerizing Leonidas Kavakos. All programs, artists, and prices are subject to change.

