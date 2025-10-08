THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Coming to Beck Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts will present intergenerational experience that is fun for all, The SpongeBob Musical.

Beck Center for the Arts’ Artistic Director, and director of this musical production, Scott Spence shared, “My daughter was two and a half when SpongeBob Squarepants first aired on Nickelodeon. Since that day in 1999, that little absorbent dude and his wacky undersea pals have been ever-present in our lives spanning generations of kids, parents, and now grandparents. Like so many cartoons that have endurance, the writers have always been savvy enough to write for both the kids AND the adults. It is, of course, the natural order of things for all things popular to transform into a musical. And so, SpongeBob the Musical made its way from the Broadway stage to our humble local venue. With music by a TEAM of superstars such as They Might Be Giants, David Bowie, Panic! At The Disco, John Legend, and even Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, this musical is effervescent, buoyant and 100% seaworthy. It's another Beck holiday gift to you! Come splash around with us---December 5, 2025 through January 4, 2026.”

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Based on the beloved animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production was conceived by Tina Landau. Original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetics Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. © 2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg. Directed by Scott Spence, Musical direction by Larry Goodpaster, and choreography by Lauren Marousek. Senney Theater. Running December 5, 2025 to January 4, 2026 with December 6 at 2:30, December 7 at 2:30 pm (only), December 13 at 2:30 pm (only), December 20 at 2:30 pm ONLY, December 27, 2025 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, January 3, 2026 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Thursdays December 11 and December 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm. Presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Winner of 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. Yes, THAT SpongeBob. And yes, a MUSICAL. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob! Dive into this story as the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home. SpongeBob and his friends come together to save the fate of the undersea world. The power of optimism really can save the world! Sure to make a splash with your family and friends of all ages.