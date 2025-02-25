THE GREAT GATSBY and More Set for Broadway in Toledo 25/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has revealed the 25–26 Season for the Stranahan Theater. The 25–26 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series will include the following Broadway touring productions (in date order): & JULIET, SHUCKED, THE GREAT GATSBY, THE WIZ and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL.

& JULIET (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

Dec. 16–21, 2025

Stranahan Theater

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,” and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

SHUCKED (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

Jan. 20–25, 2026

Stranahan Theater

SHUCKED is the Tony Awar®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

THE GREAT GATSBY (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

April 7–12, 2026

Stranahan Theater

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN TOLEDO!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

THE WIZ (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

May 26–31, 2026

Stranahan Theater

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

June 16–21, 2026

Stranahan Theater

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Comments