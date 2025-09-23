THE CHOIR OF MAN To Return To Cleveland As Part Of 2026 U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from London’s West End, The Choir of Man will return to the U.S. for a highly anticipated national tour, including a stop at Playhouse Square in Cleveland for eight performances from March 3–8, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 24 at 10 a.m..

Set in the “world’s best pub,” this Olivier Award–nominated production promises 90 minutes of high-energy entertainment featuring singers, dancers, musicians, and a resident poet. Audiences can expect everything from the anthems of Queen and Guns N’ Roses to the soulful sounds of Luther Vandross and Adele, alongside chart-toppers from Sia, Paul Simon, Avicii, Katy Perry, and more. The production even features a working bar on stage, ensuring that audiences can literally raise a glass with the cast.

“The boys can’t wait to return to the U.S.,” said Nic Doodson, one of the show’s producers and its creator. “We will be playing numerous return engagements as well as brand-new markets. So, come thirsty for great music and great beer!”

The Choir of Man continues to draw audiences of all ages by celebrating music across genres, from Queen to Adele to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The all-European cast of world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists makes every performance a joyous and uplifting celebration.