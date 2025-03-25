THE BOOK OF MORMON and More Set for Playhouse Square 2025-2026 Broadway in Akron Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square has revealed the four shows that will make up the 2025-2026 Broadway in Akron series. The 2025-2026 season includes: THE BOOK OF MORMON, ELF THE MUSICAL, MRS. DOUBTFIRE and Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN. All performances will take place at E.J. Thomas Hall on the campus of the University of Akron.



This season represents ten years of Playhouse Square's involvement in programming the Broadway in Akron series. Over this past decade, the number of season tickets for the Broadway in Akron series has increased more than 220%, and the 2024-2025 season now holds the single-season attendance record with more than 20,000 guests for the four shows presented.



“Reaching the tenth anniversary of Broadway in Akron is a testament to the incredible season ticket holders who have been with us every step of the way,” said David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square. “It’s been a decade of remarkable performances and stories that have touched our hearts. We are thrilled to continue sharing the magic of Broadway with Akron audiences for years to come.”



The new season lineup features a range of performances, including contemporary comedy, family-friendly entertainment, and a Broadway classic. The season kicks off in late September with THE BOOK OF MORMON. Winner of nine Tony Awards, this musical is one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. Following that, ELF THE MUSICAL spreads holiday cheer in November with an all-new production direct from Broadway. It’s the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, who embarks on a journey to New York City and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.



Continuing the series in January 2026, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is a feel-good family comedy, based on the beloved film, bringing a hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds. And finishing out the season is Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical, THE MUSIC MAN, a classic Broadway musical that tells the charming and endearing story of a con artist who attempts to scam a small town, only to fall in love with the local librarian and change his ways.



Season ticket packages range from $80 - $365 each and are the only way to guarantee seats to all four shows not only at the absolute lowest price but also in the best locations. A three-month payment option is available for all packages. Complimentary parking is included for certain packages.



In addition, Broadway in Akron season ticket holders enjoy benefits like easy ticket exchanges and pre-sale or discount offers to select events at both E.J. Thomas Hall and Playhouse Square.



THE BOOK OF MORMON

September 30 - October 1, 2025



THE BOOK OF MORMON is a nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language. From the creators of South Park and Avenue Q comes the musical comedy that has had audiences laughing non-stop for over a decade. The Book of Mormon is a hilariously irreverent take on faith, friendship, and finding purpose in the most unexpected places.

What’s the story? Two eager young missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, are sent far from home to spread their message in a small village in Uganda. But things aren’t as easy as they’d hoped. While Elder Price dreams of grandeur, Elder Cunningham is more likely to invent his own gospel, leading to an adventure that puts their faith and friendship to the test.

ELF THE MUSICAL

November 11 – 12, 2025



ELF THE MUSICAL, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.



MRS. DOUBTFIRE

January 20 – 21, 2026



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Akron in this internationally acclaimed hit. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.



Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN

February 18 – 19, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.



