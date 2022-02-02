THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE is Coming to the Eccles Theater

James Bonsall (season 17), Rick Leach (season 18), Connor Brennan (season 17), Ivan Hall (season 16), Justin Glaze (season 17), Andrew Spencer (season 17), and Rodney Mathews (season 18) from ABC's The Bachelorette join the nationwide tour of The Bachelor Live On Stage which is coming to the Eccles Theater on May 1st. Join these men on a wildly fun, flirtatious, and interactive evening where local contestants vie for the final rose. Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who was most recently seen on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, hosts the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan experience. In an upcoming announcement, fans will learn which of the men will be the featured Bachelor at each of the 41 tour stops. The tour is sponsored by Kendra Scott and launches on March 16th. A tour schedule and tickets are available at www.bachelorliveonstage.com.

Tickets on sale now at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

The Bachelor Live On Stage allows fans to experience an insider's perspective of a thrilling night at the mansion. In an exciting twist, local women are hand-picked from the audience to participate in the journey unfolding on stage. "Group Date" challenges will happen live giving The Bachelor a chance to get to know the women. For the first time ever, audiences will ask questions, make suggestions, cheer on the stage participants, and ultimately help decide who receives the show's iconic final rose.

"These seven incredible guys will get to experience the excitement that each limo entrance, date and rose ceremony brings. They'll be my right-hand man in providing the audience with a night they won't forget - full of fun, flirting, and true immersion into a season of the Bachelor/Bachelorette," said Kufrin. "It's a chance for Bachelor Nation to get up close and personal with the beloved show for an interactive evening of laughter & games."

The tour is the latest extension of the hit franchise, which already includes The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, all produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The Bachelor television series is currently in its 20th year on ABC and airs in over 100 countries around the world. The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front-row seat to the journey fans have been watching on television for years. There's only one question - are you here for the right reasons?

The Bachelor Live On Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent to the live stage. The Bachelor franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

The Bachelor Live On Stage will follow all local and state health department guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone.

Follow The Bachelor Live On Stage (#BachelorLiveOnStage, #BachelorLive, #BachelorOnStage) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The Bachelor Live On Stage tour schedule and tickets can be found here: www.bachelorliveonstage.com.