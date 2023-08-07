Steve Martin and Martin Short to Perform at Playhouse Square in December

Catch the legendary comedic duo live at Playhouse Square this December.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University Photo 2 Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023 Photo 3 Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023
Review: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE at Blossom Music Center Photo 4 Review: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE at Blossom Music Center

Steve Martin and Martin Short to Perform at Playhouse Square in December Steve Martin & Martin Short will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show to Playhouse Square on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7 p.M. Martin and Short will be joined by very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Steve Martin & Martin Short share a dynamic comedic rapport that is a joy to listen to and watch. 

 Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. online at Click Here and by phone at 216-241-6000.  

 
Playhouse Square is the only authorized provider of tickets for Steve Martin & Martin Short in Cleveland. All purchases for the Cleveland engagement should be made through Playhouse Square at Click Here or 216-241-6000.  

 Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.  

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos. These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.” 

 




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Mary Bridget Davies Stars in JOSEPH... at Beck Center Photo
Mary Bridget Davies Stars in JOSEPH... at Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Running December 1– December 30, 2023, in the Senney Theater, this musical is guaranteed to bring the whole family together to enjoy all genres of music and a brilliantly colorful production.

2
Tickets For The Cleveland Orchestras 2023–24 Season Go On Sale Monday Photo
Tickets For The Cleveland Orchestra's 2023–24 Season Go On Sale Monday

It's time for another exciting season of Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance Music Center! The 2023–24 schedule features performances from classical music's biggest stars and includes 14 guest artists debuting with the Orchestra.

3
Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Coming To Bro Photo
Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Coming To Brown Theatre

An all-new national tour is coming Louisville, KY's Brown Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30pm which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

4
Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END At Cleveland Play House Photo
Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House

CPH partners with Suburban Outlaw® Productions to bring humorist and nationally syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck to life on stage this summer in the hit solo play, ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END by Allison and Margaret Engel. See photos from the production. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1' Video Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (8/10-9/03)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat's-Paw
Beck Center For the Arts (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ELF in Concert
Severance Music Center (12/19-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde the Musical Jr
Cassidy Theatre (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Cassidy Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Renaissance Theatre (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts
Severance Music Center (12/13-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A FUGITIVE'SLESSON
Kennedy's, Playhouse Square (9/29-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You