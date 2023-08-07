Steve Martin and Martin Short to Perform at Playhouse Square in December

Steve Martin & Martin Short will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show to Playhouse Square on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7 p.M. Martin and Short will be joined by very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Steve Martin & Martin Short share a dynamic comedic rapport that is a joy to listen to and watch.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. online at Click Here and by phone at 216-241-6000.

Playhouse Square is the only authorized provider of tickets for Steve Martin Martin Short in Cleveland. All purchases for the Cleveland engagement should be made through Playhouse Square at Click Here or 216-241-6000.

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos. These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”