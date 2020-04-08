Sew It Online Launches #MillionMaskChallenge

Sew It Online, a family-owned and operated sewing & craft shop, is the epitome of the American spirit and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rewind to early March, hospital administration at University Hospital in Cleveland reached out to the local company that provides education, supplies and machines to the sewing community about filling in the gap with their lack of masks. After working with countless medical professionals to create a medically approved mask, Sew It Online began creating masks and shared this video. The video garnered hundreds of thousands of views which prompted the launch of #MillionMaskChallenge, a global sew-a-thon aimed at supporting healthcare workers and others in need.

To join the challenge:

Step 1): Watch the instructional video below.

Step 2) Download the pattern here.

Step 3) Sew your project.

Step 4) Donate the masks and post photo on social media using #millionmaskchallenge

On the heels of the CDC recommendation that the public wear a mask when in public, this couldn't have came at a better time. The response for the challenge has been overwhelming and tens of thousands of people have already joined in. Sew It Online continues making masks and coordinating shipments from all over the world to places in need. For more information, visit www.sewitonline.com.





