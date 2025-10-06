SISTAS: THE MUSICAL Opens Karamu House 2025–2026 Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karamu House will open its 2025–2026 Mainstage Theatre Season with SISTAS: THE MUSICAL, written by Dorothy Marcic, directed by Treva Offutt, with music direction by Dr. David M. Thomas and produced under the leadership of President + CEO Tony F. Sias.

The joyful, music-filled production will run through October 19, 2025, in the Cleveland Foundation Jelliffe Theatre (2355 East 89th Street, Cleveland). Tickets and season subscriptions are now on sale.

About the Production

A celebration of family, legacy, and the soundtrack of multiple generations, Sistas: The Musical follows five women as they come together to clean out their matriarch’s home after her passing. As they revisit memories and mementos, they discover fragments of their shared history through iconic songs spanning the 1930s to the 1990s—from Billie Holiday to Beyoncé—weaving a powerful story of sisterhood and resilience that honors Black womanhood in America.

“This feel-good musical follows the journey of sisterhood, legacy, and the transformative power of music,” said Tony F. Sias, President + CEO of Karamu House. “As we celebrate our 110-year anniversary, Sistas represents everything Karamu stands for as a beacon of cultural expression, inclusion, and excellence.”

The cast features Carolyn Demanelis (Heather), Bonita Jenkins (Gloria), Christina Johnson (Dr. Simone), CorLesia Smith (Roberta), and Kechanté (Tamika).

Ticket Information

Tickets for Sistas: The Musical are on sale now. For tickets, group sales and school matinees, contact the Karamu House box office at ctix@karamuhouse.org or 216.795.7077. Karamu House offers accessible pricing and group discounts for schools and community organizations. 2025–2026 Season Subscriptions are also available.

About the Playwright

Dr. Dorothy Marcic is a playwright, professor, and author whose musicals—including Respect/This One’s for the Girls and Sistas—have been performed in over 100 cities and aired on BET-TV. Her 18 books include the true-crime title With One Shot: Family Murder and a Search for Justice, which inspired the #1 podcast Manslaughter. A Fulbright Scholar and Columbia University professor, she began her arts career on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and has appeared on C-SPAN, CMT, and Bravo.

About the Director

Treva Offutt is a multidisciplinary artist who has worked internationally with companies including Urban Bush Women, Remote-Control Productions, and Daghdha Dance Company. She currently serves as Director of Education at Playhouse Square and has collaborated with theatres across Northeast Ohio, including Karamu House, Dobama Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, and Cain Park. A proud member of SAG-AFTRA, she is an alumna of RISD and Jacob’s Pillow.

About Karamu House

Recognized as the oldest Black producing theatre in the United States, Karamu House is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Founded in 1915, Karamu has served as a cultural home for artists such as Langston Hughes, Ruby Dee, Robert Guillaume, and James Pickens Jr. Today, Karamu remains a vital community hub offering professional theatre, arts education, and public programming that celebrates inclusion and cultural heritage.

Learn more at karamuhouse.org.