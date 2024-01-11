Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE (TOURING COMPANY) at Key Bank Broadway Series (Connor Palace)

Rob McClure makes it look "Easy Peasy" as he shines in MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Connor Palace
POPULAR
Every once in a while a theater-goer sees a production in which it becomes apparent that the lead actor was born to play a role. Julie Andrews as Eliza in MY FAIR LADY, Zero Mostel in FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM and Marlon Brando in STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, come to mind.
Rob McClure was born to play Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire. Others will play the role, but McClure owns the part! I thought that in New York, I believed that at the Key Bank touring production, now at the Connor Palace.
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is a musical based on the 1993 film of the same name, which in turn is based on the 1987 novel “Alias Madame Doubtfire.” The musical, which has music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, was directed on Broadway, and on tour by Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Lorin Latarro.
Rob McClure played the role of Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire on the Great White Way and is now inhabiting the part on tour. He was nominated as best actor by Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critic’s Circle Awards and the Tony Awards.
The show was scheduled to open in April, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID when all Broadway productions were suspended. It finally opened, to mixed reviews, with raves for McClure, but ran only 83 performances.
It is not the custom of the lead actor in the Broadway show to tour, but, in an unprecedented turn of events, McClure is traveling with the show.
The score, which was negatively evaluated on Broadway has been expanded for the tour and the London production. So, this isn’t what appeared on the Great White Way, but is a much-improved version!
What’s it all about? Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids.
The recently unemployed voice actor, following a messy divorce, which came about as his wife Miranda divorced him after coming to the realization that her husband was an extremely immature father to their children, as well as an unfit husband to herself.
After losing custody, when the judge declares he needs to get a job, a place to live, and become an adult rather than playful man-child, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, who will take care of his kids, in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. Of course, lots of pratfalls and humorous incidents allow McClure to shine, with a happy ending a must! Yes, as the last song states, “As Long as There is Love.”
Interestingly, Anne Fine, the author of the book on which the musical is based, named the novel on a 1970s-era second-hand store, "Madame Doubtfire," located at the corner of Howe Street and South East Circus Place in Edinburgh. And, “while William's legendary character was certainly made up, it wasn't a complete work of fiction - Mrs. Doubtfire, it turns out, was actually based on an eccentric, and, reportedly foul-mouthed, Aberdeen-born shopkeeper.”
The touring production, with the exception of a less than clearly tuned sound system, is a delight.
Maggie Lakis, Mrs. Rob McClure, in real life, sings well and develops an appropriate frustrated mother and wife. The kids, Giselle Gutierrez, Cody Braverman and Emerson Mae Chan, on the night I saw the show, are wonderful. Both Braverman and Chan had a keen sense of comic timing and got lots of laughs as well as displaying strong real-felt emotional reactions.
Aaron Kaburick, as Daniel’s brother Frank, and Nik Alexander, Frank’s lover, are great at performing schtick. The chorus sings and dances with professional verve and Leo Roberts flexes with a muscular flair!
If there is unusually loud audience reaction when Mr. Jolly, delightfully played by Canton native David Hibbard (who also appears as the Judge and the doctor) makes his appearance, be aware that the Ohio State grad has many followers in the Cleveland area.
Capsule judgment: As the much-reprised song, “I Want to Be There” states, you will want to be there…at the Connor Palace…to join Rob McClure, and the rest of the cast, and enjoy the wonderful, fun-filled Mrs. Doubtfire! Go! Enjoy!
MRS. DOUBTFIRE continues at the Connor Palace through January 28, 2024. For tickets call 216-241-6000 or go to playhousesquare.org
Videos
|Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
|SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
|Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms
Severance Music Center (4/14-4/14)
|Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert
Severance Music Center (3/10-3/10)
|MLK Community Open House & Day of Music
Severance Music Center (1/15-1/15)
|Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
|The Miraculous Mandarin
Severance Music Center (1/11-1/13)
|AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
|Shadowlands
Western Reserve Playhouse (1/26-2/10)
|Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You