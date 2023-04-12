Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH at Cleveland Play House

It's been called "exquisite," "a masterclass performance," "wonderful," and "optimistic." I'd label it "MUST SEE." What? Cleveland Play House's BECOMING DR. RUTH.



The script, written by Mark St. Germain, premiered in July, 2012 at the Barrington Stage in the Berkshires, played at Hartford Theaterworks, and was brought to NYC's Westside Theatre, before being reimagined by the Theatre J, the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theatre. It is the purpose of that theatre to "preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences." This script does exactly that!



The one-woman show is a heart-warming, have the Kleenex available, theatre masterpiece which stars Naomi Jacobson, who appeared in this production at Theatre-J. (Note: "The CPH's production staff is responsible for the sets, costumes, lighting, props, furniture, scenic painting, sound, and special effects used in this production.")



The 90-minute play, which takes place on June 9, 1997 in an apartment in Washington Heights, New York, follows Karola Ruth Westheimer (nee Siegel) from her birth on June 4, 1928, in Germany, to Switzerland when she was put on the Kindertransport by her parents, through her many moves to such places as Mandated Palestine, where despite being 4 foot 7 inches she joined the Haganah and was trained as a sniper, to France and the United States, and three marriages.



She earned an M.A. degree in sociology and a doctorate at 42 years of age from Columbia. Over the next decade, she taught at a number of universities, and had a private sex therapy practice.



"Westheimer's media career began in 1980 with the radio call-in show Sexually Speaking, which continued until 1990. In 1983 it was the top-rated radio show in the country's largest radio market. She then launched a television show, The Dr. Ruth Show, which by 1985 attracted 2 million viewers a week."



Dr. Ruth, a name given to her by one of her listeners, spoke openly, using the scientific and "real-people" language to talk "dirty" while giving clarification and advice about sexual issues. She changed the way many think and talk about sex and relationships.



The CPH production, directed by Holly Twyford is creatively staged. With a fascinating set design by Paige Hathaway, lighting by Colin K. Bills, and projections by Sarah Tunderemann, the technical aspects of the show, minus poor sound design, which made listening to the phone calls difficult to understand, are outstanding.



Capsule judgment: If you only go to one theatrical production this year, make it BECOMING DR. RUTH! Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!



The theatre's public relations states, "Due to the intimate size of the Outcalt Theatre and this production featuring one performer, please consider wearing a mask inside the theatre. Masks are not required, but are encouraged."



BECOMING DR. RUTH runs through April 23rd at the intimate black-box Outcalt Theatre, in the Allen Theatre Complex. For tickets 216-400-7000 or Click Here