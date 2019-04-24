Playhouse Square Announces 2019-2020 Season of Broadway at E.J. Thomas Hall Including FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and WAITRESS

Season tickets for the 2019-2020 season of Broadway in Akron at E.J. Thomas Hall are now available! Packages range from $40 - $295 for all four shows and include an optional payment plan. The only way to guarantee your seats at the absolute lowest price is to become a season ticket holder. For more information, visit broadwayinakron.com or call 216-241-6000.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF plays through October 15 & 16, 2019.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL plays through November 18 & 19, 2019.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album. BEAUTIFUL is currently playing to sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

THE COLOR PURPLE plays through February 11 & 12, 2020.

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival!

With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South.

WAITRESS plays through April 28 & 29, 2020.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award® -nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

The 2019-2020 Broadway in Akron Series at E.J. Thomas Hall is presented through a partnership between Playhouse Square and The University of Akron.

Playhouse Square is a world-class, not-for-profit performing arts center, arts education champion and downtown developer.

Photo Credit: Rene Cervantes





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories