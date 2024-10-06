Photos: Great Lakes Theater's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Performances run through November 10.
Great Lakes Theater is kicking off its 63rd season by returning to the rotating repertory format, presenting two captivating productions that transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder. Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods (directed by Victoria Bussert) and William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner) will be performed through November 10, 2024, in the intimate Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square sharing a single, intricately designed set that subtly connects these fantastical tales. Check out photos from A Midsummer Night's Dream below!
Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the cast includes Royer Bockus*, Domonique Champion*, Jodi Dominick*, Derek Garza*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Nic Hermick*, Dan Hoy*, Jillian Kates*, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, RhonniRose Mantilla*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Brian Sutherland*, MA Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity
Some members of the creative team contribute to both productions, including Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Choreographer/Movement Director Jaclyn Miller, Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard* and Production Assistant Kelsey Malone. The creative team for Into the Woods further includes Music Director Matthew Webb, Intimacy Director Laura Welsh, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade*. For A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the team expands with Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast and Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro*.
Prepare for a whirlwind of laughter and chaos in Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented in a modern translation by playwright Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels) in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Get swept away by a night of mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and blossoming love under the moonlight.
Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$99, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more get great benefits and save by calling (216) 453-1066.
Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni
Derek Garza, M.A. Taylor, Ángela Utrera, Domonique Champion, Benjamin Michael Hall, Jessie Cope Miller
Royer Bockus, Ángela Utrera, and Benjamin Michael Hall
Nick Steen, M.A. Taylor, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Boe Wank, Jaedynn Latter, and Nic Hermick
Joe Wegner, Jodi Dominick, Zoë Lewis-McLean
Jessie Cope Miller, Derek Garza, Joe Wegner*, Zoë Lewis-McLean and Jodi Dominick
Derek Garza, Joe Wegner
Jessie Cope Miller, Jodi Dominick, Zoë Lewis-McLean
Benjamin Michael Hall, Ángela Utrera
Royer Bockus, Benjamin Michael Hall, Jessie Cope Miller
Royer Bockus, Benjamin Michael Hall, Jessie Cope Miller
Nick Bottom, Boe Wank, Jaedynn Latter, Nic Hermick, M.A. Taylor and Jeffrey C. Hawkins
Joe Wegner, Nick Steen, Nic Hermick, Jaedynn Latter, Boe Wank, and M.A. Taylor
Joe Wegner, Nic Hermick, Jessie Cope Miller and M.A. Taylor
Jessie Cope Miller, Nick Steen, Zoë Lewis-McLean
Derek Garza, Joe Wegner
Royer Bockus, Domonique Champion, Benjamin Michael Hall, Derek Garza
Ángela Utrera, Royer Bockus, Domonique Champion, Benjamin Michael Hall
Ángela Utrera, Royer Bockus, Joe Wegner, Benjamin Michael Hall, and Derek Garza
Jessie Cope Miller, Nick Steen. Jodi Dominick, Zoë Lewis-McLean
Derek Garza, Jessie Cope Miller
Ángela Utrera, Benjamin Michael Hall, Royer Bockus, and Domonique Champion
Nick Steen, Boe Wank, Nic Hermick, Jaedynn Latter, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, and M.A. Taylor
Derek Garza, Jessie Cope Miller, Ángela Utrera, Benjamin Michael Halls, Royer Bockus and Domonique Champion
Nick Steen, M.A. Taylor, Nic Hermick, Derek Garza, Jessie Cope Miller, Domonique Champion, and Royer Bockus
Jaedynn Latter, Derek Garza, M.A. Taylor, Jessie Cope Miller, Nick Steen, Nic Hermick, Boe Wank, Domonique Champion, Royer Bockus, Ángela Utrera and Benjamin Michael Hall
Boe Wank, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, M.A. Taylor, Nic Hermick, Jaedynn Latter and Nick Steen, Jodi Dominick, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Domonique Champion, Royer Bockus, Derek Garza, Joe Wegner, Ángela Utrera, and Benjamin Michael Hall
