Photos: Great Lakes Theater's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Lakes Theater is kicking off its 63rd season by returning to the rotating repertory format, presenting two captivating productions that transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder. Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods (directed by Victoria Bussert) and William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner) will be performed through November 10, 2024, in the intimate Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square sharing a single, intricately designed set that subtly connects these fantastical tales. Check out photos from A Midsummer Night's Dream below!

Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the cast includes Royer Bockus*, Domonique Champion*, Jodi Dominick*, Derek Garza*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Nic Hermick*, Dan Hoy*, Jillian Kates*, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, RhonniRose Mantilla*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Brian Sutherland*, MA Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity

Some members of the creative team contribute to both productions, including Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Choreographer/Movement Director Jaclyn Miller, Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard* and Production Assistant Kelsey Malone. The creative team for Into the Woods further includes Music Director Matthew Webb, Intimacy Director Laura Welsh, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade*. For A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the team expands with Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast and Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro*.

Prepare for a whirlwind of laughter and chaos in Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented in a modern translation by playwright Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels) in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Get swept away by a night of mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and blossoming love under the moonlight.

Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$99, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more get great benefits and save by calling (216) 453-1066.

Comments