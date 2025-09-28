PHOTOS: Great Lakes Theater's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Lakes Theater kicks off its 64th season with Sunday in the Park with George, running from September 26 to October 12 in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square.

The cast features a blend of GLT veterans and debut artists, including Elliot Block, Mia Cabrera, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Ethan Flanagan, Amber Hurst-Martin, Jillian Kates, Jessie Cope Miller, Laura Perrotta, Ben Senneff, Kinza Surani, Brian Sutherland, Diane Sutherland and Alex Syiek.

The production is directed by Victoria Bussert. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan, Wig/Hair/Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris, Choreographer Jaclyn Miller, Associate Choreographer Lauren Marousek, Music Director Matthew Webb, Production Stage Manager Imani Sade and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Swygert.

See photos from the production below:

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni