PHOTOS: Great Lakes Theater's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

The production is running until October 12 in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square.

By: Sep. 28, 2025
Great Lakes Theater kicks off its 64th season with Sunday in the Park with George, running from September 26 to October 12 in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square.

The cast features a blend of GLT veterans and debut artists, including Elliot Block, Mia Cabrera, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Ethan Flanagan, Amber Hurst-Martin, Jillian Kates, Jessie Cope Miller, Laura Perrotta, Ben Senneff, Kinza Surani, Brian Sutherland, Diane Sutherland and Alex Syiek.

The production is directed by Victoria Bussert. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan, Wig/Hair/Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris, Choreographer Jaclyn Miller, Associate Choreographer Lauren Marousek, Music Director Matthew Webb, Production Stage Manager Imani Sade and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Swygert.

See photos from the production below:

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni

Alex Syiek, Jillian Kates and the Company

Ben Senneff, Jodi Dominick and the Company

The Company

The Company

Alex Syiek and Jillian Kates

Alex Syiek, Laura Perotta and the Company

Mia Cabrera, Brian Sutherland, Jodi Dominick and the Company

Alex Syiek

Jessie Cope Miller, Elijah Dawson and Brian Sutherland

Diane Sutherland, Brian Sutherland and the Company

Kinza Surani, Amber Hurst-Martin, Ethan Flanagan and Alex Syiek

Alex Syiek and Jillian Kates

Alex Syiek and the Company

Alex Syiek

Elijah Dawson, Alex Syiek, Kinza Surani and Amber Hurst-Martin

Jillian Kates and Alex Syiek




