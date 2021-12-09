MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to the Stranahan Theater This Month

The American Theatre Guild has announced the holiday rock 'n' roll production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS is coming to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo. This engagement is a part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the stage on December 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS start at $45 and will be available for purchase at BroadwayInToledo.com, by calling 419.381.8851, or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office located at 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heartbreak, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present and future, jam packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

The four iconic roles of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS are brought to life by Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Zack Zaromatidis as Carl Perkins, and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash. The cast also features Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Michael Sinclair as Brother Jay (Jay Perkins), and Jamie Pittle as Fluke.

The show is directed by Scott Weinstein, featuring a book by Colin Escott, with orchestrations and additional arrangements by Chuck Mead. The design team is led by Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Ryan O'Gara (Lighting Design), and Diego Garzón (Sound Design). MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS is produced by Madison Wells Live.

Please Note: BroadwayInToledo.com and eTix.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices, and your tickets will not be guaranteed.