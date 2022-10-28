Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jerry Seinfeld Comes To Playhouse Square In February

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m.

Oct. 28, 2022  

Jerry Seinfeld Comes To Playhouse Square In February

Playhouse Square and JS Touring announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the KeyBank State Theatre stage on February 18 for two shows, 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m.

America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, to perform his newest stand-up routine on February 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10 a.m.! Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: "Seinfeld." The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill" along with the highly acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies ("Comedian," "Bee Movie"), directed and produced a Broadway hit ("Colin Quinn Long Story Short"), and wrote two best-selling books ("Is this Anything?" and "Seinlanguage") and a children's book ("Halloween"). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform at Playhouse Square on February 18 at the KeyBank State Theatre. Show times are 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for both performances are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.



