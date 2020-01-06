Great Lakes Theater to Commence the Second Half its 2019-20 Season With SLEUTH

Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Cleveland's Classic Company, commences the second half its 2019-20 season with the ultimate whodunit thriller, Sleuth. The world-class production will be performed in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, February 14 - March 8, 2020. Great Lakes Theater's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs the production.

Great Lakes Theater is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Additionally, the Great Lakes Theater 2019-20 Season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Production support for Sleuth has been provided by TRG Multimedia.

Sleuth is a Tony-winning play by Anthony Shaffer that debuted on Broadway in 1970 where it ran for 1,222 performances. Since its initial run, it has been produced countless times internationally and has enjoyed three feature film adaptations in 1972, 2007 and 2014.

This popular whodunit thriller is full of intrigue and suspense that leaves audiences guessing throughout. Andrew Wyke is a mystery writer fascinated by games. He invites a fellow game enthusiast, who just happens to be his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to engage in a series of events that end up blurring the line between imagination and reality. This Tony-winning Best Play is an inventive take on the country-house thriller. Suspense abounds throughout this fiendishly cunning show. Is it all just a game or is more afoot? Sleuth is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Great Lakes Theater's acclaimed home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a single unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 12 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming that is organized by day of week. The series highlights the Hanna's unique amenities and affords access to artists. Generous support for enhancement programming has been provided by Glenmede and St. Mary of the Woods.

· Director's Night offer audiences the opportunity to take part in a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and the director of each production before Friday preview performances. (Generous Support Provided By: Glenmede) (Offered: Feb. 14)

· Ice Cream Social Sundays offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a London theatre tradition brought state-side. Audience members are invited to purchase a cool, personal ice cream treat before the show or at intermission. Ice cream will be offered at every performance in GLT's Fall Repertory, but on Ice Cream Social Sundays, the treat is half price. (Offered: Feb. 16, 23 & Mar. 1 & 8)

· Salon Thursdays feature an engaging pre-show discussion/presentation beginning one hour before curtain with a Great Lakes Theater artist. (Generous Support Provided By: St. Mary of the Woods) (Offered: Feb. 20, 27 & Mar. 5)

· Playnotes Pre-Show Discussions inform patrons with illuminating introductions to the content and history of each play in GLT's season presented by a guest scholar before Saturday matinee performances. (Offered: Feb. 22, 29 & Mar. 7)

Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance of Sleuth. The Hanna always opens its doors sixty minutes before each performance allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals and actor warm-ups will be conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

Great Lakes Theater will also renew its New Deal pricing initiative this winter - designed to increase accessibility for audiences. As part of the program, adult tickets begin at $15 and patrons 25 and under sit in any seat at any performance for $13 - making GLT one of the most affordable entertainment options in the region.

The Opening Night (also Press Night) performance of Sleuth is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th. A preview performance is scheduled for the preceding Friday night evening (February 14th). Curtain times for all evening performances will remain at 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Sleuth on March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

Single performance tickets range in price from $15-$89 (patrons 25 and under pay $13) and are available by calling (216) 241-6000, by ordering online at www.greatlakestheater.org or by visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Groups of ten or more receive discounts of up to 30% by calling (216) 453-4457.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. On its main stage and through its extensive education programming, Great Lakes Theater positively impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.





