Great Lakes Theater Seeks Properties Artisan Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is seeking applicants for an experienced Properties Artisan.

This unique position offers a theatre artist the opportunity for year-round work with GLT and its partner theaters, Idaho Shakespeare Festival (ISF) and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF). Applications will be accepted from qualified candidates interested in full-time, year-round employment.

This position will collaborate with another fulltime props artisan and an artistic team of professional directors and designers along with production staff to assist in creating and procuring all furniture, props, and set dressing for each production.

Candidates should possess skills in theatrical building techniques, furniture construction, sewing, upholstery, painting and specialty props fabrication. Experience with Photoshop and other design programs a plus. Candidates should have strong organizational and time management skills, be able to communicate effectively across all departments, and thrive in an active, fast-paced environment. Ideal candidates will have at least two years of experience as a Properties Artisan or Assistant at a regional theater. Contract offer dependent upon skills and experience - to be negotiated.

Great Lakes Theater is an equal opportunity employer. Cover letter and resume with references should be submitted to Jeff Herrmann, Production Manager, via our website. No phone calls, please.



In 2002, Great Lakes Theater (Cleveland, Ohio) and Idaho Shakespeare Festival (Boise, Idaho) conceived a unique, strategic producing alliance designed to maximize return on organizational investments, increase production efficiencies, and create long term work opportunities for artists. Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (Incline Village, Nevada) joined the collaboration in 2010 - further contributing to the momentum of the prototype's success. The alliance's three independent, 501c3 regional theaters have shared over 50 jointly-created productions.GLT's season spans September through May. ISF is an outdoor theater operating from May through September. LTSF operates from July through August.





