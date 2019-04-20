'Ghost Investigations' to Hold Special Event At Clague Playhouse

On Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Mark and Carol Nesbitt visit Clague Playhouse for, "Ghost Investigations", a special event.

Mark Nesbitt, originally from Lorain, and his wife, Carol, will show photos, EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) evidence, share stories and other information about our ghost(s) from their visit to Clague Playhouse in 2018.

Mark was a National Park Service ranger/historian for five years at Gettysburg before starting his own research and writing company. Since then he has published 14 books including the national award-winning "Ghosts of Gettysburg" series. His stories have been seen on The History Channel, A&E, The Discovery Channel, The Travel Channel, Unsolved Mysteries, and numerous regional television shows and heard on Coast to Coast AM, and regional radio.

Their presentation will be followed by a reception during which they will have a book sale and signing.

Reserved seat tickets are $20 and may be purchased in person or by phone, 440-331-0403, during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or online at www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.





