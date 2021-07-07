Eric Schmiedl's THE KARDIAC KID to be Presented by Cleveland Public Theatre 

Cleveland Public Theatre will present the return of The Kardiac Kid, written and performed by Eric Schmiedl, onstage at CPT this Saturday, July 10, at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage. CPT is thrilled to welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

ABOUT THE PLAY

It is January 4, 1981. The temperature in Municipal Stadium is thirty-six below zero. The ball hangs frozen in the air as people from Avon to Aurora perch wide-eyed in front of their television screens, clutching the hands, and knees, and faces of anyone nearby. Think you know what happens next? Maybe. And then again, maybe not. The Kardiac Kid is a theatrical love letter uniting five stories of Cleveland joy, tears, hope, and most importantly, a passion for these people and this place and this team to change history... forever.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat or a spot on a blanket. CPT asks audience members who are not vaccinated to wear masks.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

We open the 2021 Free Summer Season with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي . Click here for the full listing of performance offerings.

CAST and CREW of The Kardiac Kid

The cast includes Eric Schmiedl. The creative production team includes Director - Bill Hoffman; Sound Designer - Richard Ingraham; Composer - Gary Grundei; and Composer - Mark Lutwak.

SHOW INFORMATION

Eric Schmiedl's The Kardiac Kid plays on CPT's outdoor stage Saturday, July 10 at 7:00pm. Cleveland Public Theatre is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44102. The outdoor stage is placed between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings.

There are no tickets and the performances are free. Audience members can sit in chairs or on blankets provided by CPT. CPT asks audience members who are not vaccinated to wear masks.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216-631-2727 ext. 501.