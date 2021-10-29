ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Elf The Musical, a soon to be holiday classic for the stage.

Elf The Musical, book was adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar. Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum, this stage production is directed by Scott Spence, with musical direction by Larry Goodpaster, and choreography by Martín Céspedes. The show runs December 3, 2021 - January 2, 2022, in the Senney Theater in Lakewood, Ohio. Additional performances added on Wednesdays Dec. 22nd/29th, Thursdays, Dec. 16th/23rd/Dec 30th, and double performances, (matinee and evenings, 2:30PM/7:30PM) on December 11th and December 18th, 2021.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City. Featuring songs written by the creator of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and a book by the writer of Annie, The Producers, and Hairspray this feels and sounds like a sweet holiday treat for all ages. (Maple syrup not included.) Beck Center is thrilled to welcome a huge cast of local talent, including Actor Equity Association members Tim Allen (last seen in Beck Center's Matilda the Musical) as Buddy the Elf, and Gregory Violand (from the Beck Center production of The Scottsboro Boys) as Walter.

Director Scott Spence, now in his 31st season says, "It's always a special moment when a very popular movie makes its transition to live theatre in a triumphant way. Elf, The Musical does just that as it captures the whimsy, magic and heart of the Will Ferrell modern day classic, all the while adding the festive vocals and dance you'd expect in a holiday musical. With a cast of 30, Beck Center is thrilled to do our part to eclipse the darkness that surrounds us by delivering Buddy the Elf's special brand of human spirit rekindling. It really IS perfect for the entire family."

Tickets are currently on sale at 216-521-2540 x 10, on Beck Center's campus at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio 44107 or at beckcenter.org. Ticket prices start at $34 (adults), $30 (for seniors 65 and older) and $12 for students with valid ID. Use promo code BUDDY (all letters must be capitalized) to save $5 off adult/senior tickets when purchased before November 26, 2021. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. weeknights and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. weekends. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2021-22 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

The Senney Theater is inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

In anticipation of welcoming theater patrons back to The Senney Theater and Studio Theater spaces, Beck Center has made a number of investments in our HVAC and air filtration to provide a safe environment for our patrons as they return to the theater. All actors have been fully vaccinated, as well as backstage crew. Theater patrons over the age of two must be masked at all times inside Beck Center buildings, and patrons over the age of 12 must show a vaccination card (or copy, or image on a smart phone), or proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theater. For more information, please visit beckcenter.org.

Patrons are invited to arrive early and view the visual arts display, Art Treasures 2021, of which some items are available for purchase at Customer Service. This free exhibition takes place just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, and includes the work of talented local artists Jenny Fitchwell (of American Greetings), Beck Center cartoon instructor and licensed Disney artist Ryan Finley, and many more.

Patrons are also invited before the show, after the show, and at intermission to add their ideas and dreams to a community exhibition project entitled, "Martin Luther King Jr's I Have A Dream Vision Board." These shared comments will be used for a display celebrating MLK Day at Beck Center for the Arts in January 2022. The materials to participate will be available in the Daniels' Lounge. Your comments could be on display in Beck Center's lobby and may also be shared on Beck Center social media pages.