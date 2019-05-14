DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY! ON TOUR Performs at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace in November

The all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups® will perform at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace Tues., Nov. 26 at 6 pm. Tickets go on sale Fri., May 17 at 10 am at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office. (Prices: $59, $49, $39, $29. VIP tickets: $169**.)

An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour," the 46-date interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and "Deck The Halls." The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S." and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.

A variety of VIP packages are also available, including pre-party and after-party experiences with character greetings, as well as the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" wrapped a banner inaugural run, with 140 shows across the country (and a sold out show at Playhouse Square).

Follow "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups®:

https://disneyjuniortour.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories