Cleveland Public Theatre Will Host Five Weekends of Dance

Cleveland Public Theatre will present DanceWorks 2025, an annual showcase of contemporary dance running April 17 through May 17, 2025. Five weekends of unique dance performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre’s James Levine Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio in the heart of the Gordon Square neighborhood. Styles of dance this year include modern, South African, African American “stepping,” magical realism-inspired, and more.

Week 1: April 17-April 19

Ohio Contemporary Ballet

An Evening in Spain

Step into an evening where the music and dance evoke the spirit of Spain. An Evening in Spain features two captivating works - Richard Dickinson’s one act Carmen and Heinz Poll’s electrifying Bolero. These vibrant dances bring to life some of the most iconic and unforgettable scores captivating audiences with their artistry and intensity. Perfect for dance and music lovers alike, this performance will leave a lasting impression long after the final bow. ocballet.org

Week 2: April 24-April 26

Inlet Dance Theatre

In Response

Colorful magic realism collides with contemporary dance theatre as Inlet responds to art, societal division, envy, bureaucracy, and the numerous responsibilities vying for our attention. The company will share an exciting work in progress and premiere a new work alongside its transportive, athletic, and imaginative repertory. inletdance.org

Week 3: May 1-May 3

BLAKK JAKK DANCE COLLECTIVE

Rhythms of Heritage

Experience the ancestral connections and similarities of Gumboot dance in South Africa and Stepping by Black fraternities and sororities in America. Blakk Jakk Dance Collective LLC (@blakkjakkdance) • Instagram photos and videos

Week 4— May 8-10

AJAYI DANCE

Again and Again and

Premiering three new works in addition to stage adaptations of the 2022 site-specific work Place in Time: There|Then (originally set at Hale Farm and Village), this evening will feature more than 20 local artists, original music by Luke Rinderknecht, and live performance by the Nightingales A Cappella Choir. Audiences can expect a visceral journey of reflection, a reckoning of personal and collective responsibility, and a celebration of resilience utilizing joy as resistance in Ajayi Dance's first ever full evening of work performed in a traditional stage setting.

Week 5— May 15-17 DOUBLE BILL!

Common Threads

Common Threads is an evening of powerful and virtuosic movement, weaving together themes of identity, strength, resilience, and repair featuring Christina Lindhout & Artists’ our knees hurt, and Blissed Out Human Collective’s Unravel.

Christina Lindhout & Artists: Our Knees Hurt

Christina Lindhout & Artists present our knees hurt, an exploration of female-identifying bodies and the enduring fight for autonomy, self-worth, and dignity. www.christinalindhout.com

Blissed Out Human Collective: Unravel

Watch a mesmerizing sequence of movement vignettes about building, unraveling, and repair. Combining contemporary dance with crochet, dancers will move through yarn-constructed landscapes, weave creations with their bodies, and ultimately pull everything to pieces.

