Cleveland Public Theatre Will Host Five Weekends of Dance

Cleveland Public Theatre will present DanceWorks 2025, an annual showcase of contemporary dance running April 17 through May 17, 2025. Five weekends of unique dance performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre’s James Levine Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio in the heart of the Gordon Square neighborhood. Styles of dance this year include modern, South African, African American “stepping,” magical realism-inspired, and more.
Ohio Contemporary Ballet
An Evening in Spain
Step into an evening where the music and dance evoke the spirit of Spain. An Evening in Spain features two captivating works - Richard Dickinson’s one act Carmen and Heinz Poll’s electrifying Bolero. These vibrant dances bring to life some of the most iconic and unforgettable scores captivating audiences with their artistry and intensity. Perfect for dance and music lovers alike, this performance will leave a lasting impression long after the final bow. ocballet.org
Inlet Dance Theatre
In Response
Colorful magic realism collides with contemporary dance theatre as Inlet responds to art, societal division, envy, bureaucracy, and the numerous responsibilities vying for our attention. The company will share an exciting work in progress and premiere a new work alongside its transportive, athletic, and imaginative repertory. inletdance.org
BLAKK JAKK DANCE COLLECTIVE
Rhythms of Heritage
Experience the ancestral connections and similarities of Gumboot dance in South Africa and Stepping by Black fraternities and sororities in America. Blakk Jakk Dance Collective LLC (@blakkjakkdance) • Instagram photos and videos
AJAYI DANCE
Again and Again and
Premiering three new works in addition to stage adaptations of the 2022 site-specific work Place in Time: There|Then (originally set at Hale Farm and Village), this evening will feature more than 20 local artists, original music by Luke Rinderknecht, and live performance by the Nightingales A Cappella Choir. Audiences can expect a visceral journey of reflection, a reckoning of personal and collective responsibility, and a celebration of resilience utilizing joy as resistance in Ajayi Dance's first ever full evening of work performed in a traditional stage setting.
Common Threads
Common Threads is an evening of powerful and virtuosic movement, weaving together themes of identity, strength, resilience, and repair featuring Christina Lindhout & Artists’ our knees hurt, and Blissed Out Human Collective’s Unravel.
Christina Lindhout & Artists: Our Knees Hurt
Christina Lindhout & Artists present our knees hurt, an exploration of female-identifying bodies and the enduring fight for autonomy, self-worth, and dignity. www.christinalindhout.com
Blissed Out Human Collective: Unravel
Watch a mesmerizing sequence of movement vignettes about building, unraveling, and repair. Combining contemporary dance with crochet, dancers will move through yarn-constructed landscapes, weave creations with their bodies, and ultimately pull everything to pieces.
