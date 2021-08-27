Cleveland Public Theatre Announces New Technical Director

Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan will welcome Michael "Moon" Roesch as the new Technical Director. Michael "Moon" Roesch brings vast and diversified experience in a multitude of fields, including Technical Direction and Multi-Media Design.

His aptitude for long-term vision and his collaborative spirit make him an excellent addition to the CPT Senior Staff Leadership Team. Michael served as CPT Technical Director from 2010 to 2012 and CPT is thrilled he has returned.

"I'm excited to return to CPT partially because of my familiarity with the organization and some of the artists, but especially because of the quality and types of work they do here. There is no place like CPT! It is unique at least in the region, if not the country, or the world." - Michael "Moon" Roesch, CPT Technical Director