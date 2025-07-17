Cleveland Public Theatre 2025–2026 Season Features Five World Premieres And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has revealed its 2025–2026 season, titled Luminous, under the continued leadership of Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan. Marking its 44th year, the upcoming season will feature five world premieres, a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, and the second annual SoftLaunch series for new works in development.

“This is a time for us to shine our light in a special way—luminous, not like the sun but like the moon, that shines in a time of darkness and reminds us that the sun still shines and will rise again,” said Bobgan. “The moon is also associated with the unconscious, the place where our inner spirit struggles and plays. The place where the imagination can explore new ideas, new worlds, while finding ways in the present moment to heal and comfort.”

The season includes The End of Black Excellence by Chris Web, a darkly comic solo play directed by Jimmie Woody; a new untitled world premiere by Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي; and I Wear My Dead Sister’s Clothes by Amy Schwabauer, an autobiographical one-woman show that examines grief with biting humor.

Raymond Bobgan returns to the stage alongside Anastasía Urozhaeva in Into the Heart of a Star, a world premiere dual monologue reflecting on legacy, ambition, and cosmic yearning. Tara Moses’ Haunted, a Y2K-era Indigenous horror comedy, arrives at CPT as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, directed by Nailah Unole Didanas'ea Harper-Malveaux.

Teatro Público de Cleveland will present Jardín Salvaje, a Spanish-language version of Karen Zacarías’ hit comedy Native Gardens, directed by Juliana Frey-Méndez and translated by Gustavo Ott.

The season also includes Hallowed Owls, a new interactive installation by Robin VanLear (Oct. 2–11, 2025); CPT's annual Día de Muertos celebration (Nov. 1, 2025); and a series of holiday events curated by Cleveland artists including Kadijah “Kwingo” Wingo, Cleveland Burlesque, and Djapo Cultural Arts Institute.

2025–2026 SEASON PRODUCTIONS

THE END OF BLACK EXCELLENCE

By Chris Web | Directed by Jimmie Woody

Oct. 23 – Nov. 8, 2025 | James Levin Theatre

A comedic solo show exploring what happens when a man believes he might be the first Black person born without “Black excellence.”

MASRAH CLEVELAND AL-ARABI

Jointly created by Raymond Bobgan and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي

Oct. 9 – Nov. 12, 2025 | Title TBA

A new ensemble piece celebrating Arabic culture and storytelling.

I WEAR MY DEAD SISTER’S CLOTHES

By Amy Schwabauer | Directed by Ray Caspio

Dec. 4 – 20, 2025 | James Levin Theatre

A raw and funny solo show about grief, memory, and what we leave behind.

HAUNTED

By Tara Moses | Directed by Nailah Unole Didanas'ea Harper-Malveaux

Mar. 5 – 21, 2026 | James Levin Theatre

A National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere

Two Indigenous siblings haunt their family home—and their country’s legacy—in this satirical horror-comedy with Y2K flair.

INTO THE HEART OF A STAR

By Raymond Bobgan with contributions from Anastasía Urozhaeva | Directed by Raymond Bobgan

Mar. 19 – Apr. 4, 2026 | Gordon Square Theatre

A metaphysical duet of solo shows exploring loss, ambition, and home across time and space.

JARDÍN SALVAJE (Native Gardens)

By Karen Zacarías | Directed by Juliana Frey-Méndez | Spanish Translation by Gustavo Ott

Apr. 23 – May 9, 2026 | James Levin Theatre

A Spanish-language production of the hit comedy exploring neighbors, Culture Clash, and border lines.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Hallowed Owls by Robin VanLear (Oct. 2–11, 2025)

Día de Muertos Festival (Nov. 1, 2025)

Holiday programming featuring concerts, comedy, burlesque, and Kwanzaa celebrations (TBA)

SoftLaunch performance lab (Jan. 15–17, 2026)

Test Flight 2026 new play development series (Jan. 29–Feb. 14, 2026)

Additional workshop productions and new projects by the Cleveland Core Ensemble will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.cptonline.org.