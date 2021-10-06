CPT Announces Update To 2021/2022 Season

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT)'s Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan announces an update to CPT's 2021/2022 Season.

On September 30, Actors' Equity Association (AEA) announced new rehearsal and production guidelines. To give the play and the artists the best chance for success, CPT is moving Breakout Session (or Frogorse) into the winter slot, March/April, and How the Baby Died, by Tori Keenan-Zelt, will be rescheduled for the 2022/2023 Season. Though we are sad to postpone How the Baby Died yet another year, we are thrilled at the opportunity to promote the playwright and her work, and to support the launch of How the Baby Died into the national field.

CPT is committed to the play Breakout Session (or Frogorse) and playwright Nikkole Salter, and the actors and artists involved, and therefore made the difficult decision to postpone the production. CPT strives to create great art, and simultaneously values the humans creating the art. Through an honest and clear assessment of capacity, especially human capacity, CPT determined that given the timeframe of the AEA announcement and the start of rehearsals, CPT cannot reasonably uphold our values of integrity, artistic excellence, and humanity, and move forward with the scheduled performance dates. CPT is devoted to giving this production its best chance for success, and also to create great art and great working culture.