Beck Center for the Arts to Raise the Roof with Dramatic 'Creating Our Future' Capital Campaign

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the public phase of a $5.7M Capital Campaign. The public phase will begin with a campaign rally, "Raise the Roof," held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. in Beck Center's Main Gallery. The rally will include a reception, short presentation, and renderings of the project. The "Raise the Roof" rally is open to all interested in learning more about the Creating Our Future Capital Campaign and how the project will benefit all of Northeast Ohio.

The campaign has raised $2.9M to date from many individuals, foundations, and corporations across Northeast Ohio. Parts of Beck Center's 100-year-old campus require renovation for increased accessibility, energy efficiency, and functionality. Capital renovations will include an updated and enlarged entryway, more accommodating public restrooms, and better access to classrooms for students of all ages and abilities. Acknowledging the growing demand for arts therapies, Beck Center will convert the Armory building to a Center for Music and Creative Arts Therapies and improve its existing performance space. Additionally, the main building will host a new Center for Dance Education with two brand new state-of-the-art dance studios. For the first time, dance education will be housed together using a total of four studio spaces. Visual Arts and Theater Education classrooms will also be updated to reflect the exceptional quality of education programs taking place at Beck Center. "Beck Center is a place where all are welcome," says Board of Directors Chair Doug Hoffman. "Our design plans demonstrate our commitment to create art experiences for all ages and abilities as individual as the communities and people we serve."

Design and construction partners for the project are Bialosky Cleveland and Turner Construction. Bialosky Cleveland's previous designs include the Edgewater Beach House and American Greetings Headquarters. Turner Construction's work can be seen at Playhouse Square and the Case Western Reserve University Cleveland Clinic Health Education Campus. The campaign is led by co-chairs Doug Hoffman, Ellen Todia, Sandra Sauder, and President & CEO Lucinda Einhouse.

Beck Center recently celebrated its 85th year of Professional Theater, along with 70 years of Youth Theater and 25 years of providing Creative Art Therapies to Northeast Ohio. The 3-acre campus in Lakewood is home to these, as well as a full array of classes and programs in dance, music, theater, visual arts, and community outreach.

Please contact Dena Adler at 216-521-2540 x18 or dadler@beckcenter.org for details regarding the rally on March 10, 2020, or donation opportunities. Further information can also be found by visiting beckcenter.org/give.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibits featuring local, regional, and International Artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You