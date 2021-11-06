Beck Center Youth Theater to Present THE REAL VALKYRIES OF VALHALLA

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the second production of 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season. The 73rd season continues with a hilarious original comedy, The Real Valkyries of Valhalla, written and directed by Rachel Spence, running December 10 to December 19, 2021, in the Studio Theater.

The Real Valkyries of Valhalla is an action-packed comedy based on Norse Mythology. Odin, Loki, Thor and other "marvel"-ous characters tell their origin stories through humor, battles, and a little bit of Ragnarok and Roll. Featuring Beck Center's pre-teen actors, these myths will have patrons laughing all the way to the fjord. Why is Thor's hammer Mjolnir so heavy? Why is Freyja's chariot led by cats? What's up with all these silent j's? These Viking and Valkyrie vignettes will be the most fun anyone can have during an apocalypse.

Rachel Spence says "I am honored and delighted to share The Real Valkyries of Valhalla with audiences. These 26 preteen actors are amazing. In this one-act comedy, we portray many of the Norse Mythology legends and stories with some actors playing multiple roles. We keep the myths intact but give them a fun twist. Many people know Loki, Thor and Odin for the Marvel movies but our play is based on ancient myths. There are songs, dances and even a hilarious magic act. While the characters include giants, dwarves, animals and gods, these myths tell stories about the human condition from the moment of creation to the end of the world. I am extremely proud of these Beck Center actors ages 6- 12 years old."

This production has a student matinee Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:00 am EST, and performances open to the public with a 7:30 pm curtain on Fridays, December 10 and 17, Saturdays, December 11 and 18, and a 3:00 pm matinee on Sundays, December 12 and 19, 2021.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 26, 2021 at 5 pm EST. Please call 216-521-2540 x10 for group rates and to schedule a spot in the student matinee. Prices include $12 Adult/Senior and $10 Children/Student (18 & under), plus a $3 per person ticket fee. Reserve tickets at beckcenter.org-youththeater, call 216.521.2540 x10 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH, 44107. Seating is very limited for this production so please order early for in-person performances. There is also a live-streaming virtual option, on select days, for out-of-town friends and family of the cast and crew, and for younger siblings unable to yet be vaccinated against COVID-19. For additional information on this option please visit ShowTix4U.com.

Patrons attending live performances at Beck Center are required to wear masks the entire time they are inside buildings on campus. Those over the age of 12 are required to show their ID and a COVID-19 vaccination card or recent negative test result. For more details please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Patrons are invited to arrive early and view the visual arts display, Spontaneity Alive 2021, of which some items are available for purchase at Customer Service. This free exhibition takes place just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, and includes the work of talented local artists Jenny Fitchwell (of American Greetings), Beck Center cartoon instructor and licensed Disney artist Ryan Finley, and more.

Patrons are also invited to add to a community exhibition project, Martin Luther King's I Have A Dream vision board. These shared comments will be used for a display celebrating MLK Jr. Day at Beck Center for the Arts. The materials are available in the Daniels' Lounge and may also be shared on Beck Center social media pages.

