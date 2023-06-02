Beck Center Presents Tony-Winning Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the Tony Award nominated Click Here Running July 7 to August 6, 2023 in the Senney Theater, this musical offers patrons an escape to a refreshing vacation, perfect for all ages.

Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid and the struggle of young love in West Side Story, this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. The essence of the story is captured with the depiction of Afro-Caribbean inspired spirituality and rituals.

Featuring music by the renowned composer Stephen Flaherty, book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Once On This Island won critical acclaim for its unforgettable songs, including "We Dance," "Mama Will Provide," and "Why We Tell the Story." Christopher Chase Carter, Artistic Director of Mercury Theatre in Chicago directs and choreographs. Musical direction by Beck Center Resident Musical Director, Larry Goodpaster brings to life this heart-felt musical with talent like local actress and singer powerhouse, Tina Stump, an Actors' Equity Association member.

Scott Spence, producer, and Artistic Director of Beck Center, says, “Once On This Island has an amazing history and pedigree on the Broadway stage. I was very inspired by the recent revival at Circle On The Square and thought it was absolutely time to revisit this early musical by Flaherty and Ahrens---the team that brought us Ragtime, My Favorite Year, A Man Of No Importance, among others. The storytelling aspect of this musical speaks directly to why American Musical Theatre is such a special artform.”

Run dates are July 7 – August 6, 2023 in the Senney Theater with additional performances July 27, and Aug 3, 2023. Ticket prices range from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performance is 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person.

This locally produced premiere, according to Variety, is “just what a weary world needs now.”

This musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.



Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, skill levels, and abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.