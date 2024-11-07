Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in Art Treasures 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2024, an exhibition by local visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work. Free and open to the public, on display November 8 to December 30, 2024, Art Treasures 2024 features local artist-made goods including paintings, jewelry, sculptures, drawings, collages, greeting cards, hand-carved wooden spoons, stickers, candles, scented oils, and more. Items are available for sale at Beck Center’s Customer Service.

The art on display was created by local artists, including: Regina Dorfmeyer, Matthias Doherty, DNF, George Kocar, Tanya Long, Melinda Placko, and Ryan Finley. Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn artist. He is also a sketch card artist for Topps, Upper Deck and Dynamite. Patricia Sigmier studied art and architecture at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana and has over 20 years of experience as a professional art instructor – including many years at Beck Center. Patricia is a regular exhibitor and a signature member in the juried exhibitions of the Ohio Watercolor Society, where she won the prestigious North Coast Award in 2005.

Melinda Placko Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, as well as Gallery Coordinator, says, "This exhibition features local-made goods by northeast Ohio artists and artisans. Please do your part to support local artists in our Beck Center community!"

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, including performances, and classes just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, the Hoffman-Stach Gallery, and Daniels Lounge in the main building on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. All are invited to a free opening art reception on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm for a chance to view these items and meet the artists. The campus will be buzzing with performances of the professional theater production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running December 6, 2024 to January 5, 2024.

These handcrafted works are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

