Beck Center Celebrates MCAT Ribbon-Cutting

Beck Center for the Arts has completed the second phase of its renovation project, made possible by over $5.3M raised from the community toward a $6.7M Capital Campaign goal. The public fundraising phase began with a campaign rally, called "Raise the Roof," held on Thursday, March 10, 2020, and continued with a celebration of the first completed phase, our renovated Fowler-Spellman Education Wing, on March 10, 2021.

It seemed fitting to celebrate the next phase on March 10, 2022 in the newly renovated "Music & Creative Arts Therapies Building," formerly known as "the Armory." The private event included Mayor Meghan George, County Councilman Dale Miller, Senator Nickie Antonio, as well as valued donors and campaign volunteers, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as a tour of the beautifully completed project.

"So many thoughtful and generous people have come together to make this these renovations possible, which provide greater ADA accessibility, energy efficiency, and functionality," said President & CEO Lucinda Einhouse. "There is still time to get involved! Along with myself, Development Director Megan DeFranco, Board Chair Patricia Oliver, and Campaign Co-Chairs Douglas Hoffman, Sandra Sauder, and Ellen Todia look forward to talking to anyone interested in making a philanthropic investment in the Northeast Ohio arts community."

Design and construction partners for the project are Bialosky Cleveland and Turner Construction. Bialosky Cleveland's previous designs include the Edgewater Beach House and American Greetings Headquarters. Turner Construction's work can be seen at Playhouse Square and the Case Western Reserve University Cleveland Clinic Health Education Campus.

Beck Center is in the middle of its 88th Theater Season, along with a stellar season of Youth Theater, and over 27 years of providing Creative Art Therapies to Northeast Ohio. Go here to learn more about the winter/spring semester, and upcoming summer camps. The 3-acre campus in Lakewood is home to these, as well as a full array of classes and programs in dance, music, theater, visual arts, and community outreach.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibits featuring local, regional, and international artists.