Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Arts School Expands Musical Theatre Training Year-Round

Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Arts School (CAS), part of the Conservatory of Performing Arts, will expand its popular summer music theatre camp into year-round programming. Beginning September 4, CAS will offer musical theatre experiences and training for children through adults on the BW campus. Registration is open now.

The expansion is led by professional actor and educator Heidi Biever, who has performed nationally and internationally in roles including Maria in The Sound of Music and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. A graduate of Indiana University in voice performance and music education, she previously founded and directed three musical theatre schools across the country.

Biever’s teaching approach emphasizes age-appropriate development, confidence building, and collaboration. “As musical theatre embraces the disciplines of singing, movement, and acting, I work with students to understand the whole process while continuing to build their confidence, work ethic, and skills,” she explains. Her curriculum integrates healthy vocal technique, the Meisner approach to acting, and an emphasis on creativity, with students helping shape aspects of their performances, from props to costumes.

CAS’s new offerings include entry-level courses designed for a wide range of ages, reflecting the community-building spirit of theatre. Advanced classes will be introduced in Spring and Summer 2026 for students ready to deepen their training. In addition, an adult class will provide opportunities for those who enjoy singing to engage in musical theatre in a supportive and fun environment.

The program will also connect participants with BW’s acclaimed undergraduate music theatre program. BWMT students will serve as interns, rehearsing alongside younger participants, while faculty members will offer workshops and training. “It is an incredible opportunity to nurture the MT students of tomorrow,” Biever shares.