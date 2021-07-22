BWW Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK at Blossom Center

As I was walking into the pavilion at Blossom Music Center, the woman in front of me kept stopping to take pictures on her I-phone. She stopped, turned around smiled and said, "Sorry, I'm from New Orleans. My husband and I are on a trip to see various outdoor music venues. This is the most beautiful one we've seen."

Yes, Washington, DC has Wolf Trap, Boston, Tanglewood, Baltimore, Merriweather and Denver, Red Rocks. I've seen them all, and none compares to our Blossom. And, to make things even better, the Cleveland Orchestra, one of world's premiere music ensembles, plays in the lush setting in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

On July 18, the Orchestra, under the baton of Lucas Waldin, with vocalist Capathia Jenkins, presented THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK: GERSHWIN & ELLINGTON.

As the evening's program states, "Generations of Americans have brought new energy and innovation to music, from Broadway to Hollywood, from jazz clubs to big band dance halls, from hoe-down shindigs to symphonic wonders. And, without equal, to the idea of a set of "standard" songs representing the best this country has to offer. Not just songs wrapped in flag-waving patriotism, but a "Great American Songbook" that tells, not so much about love of country, but about living life in this country, filled with tales of love and laughter, heartache and headache. Of America's rise in the 20th century as an emblem of freedom to be . . . whoever you are."

The jazzy and mellow music had the audience both humming and foot shuffling. The combination of the proficient sounds of the orchestra and the outstanding vocalist made the evening one of special appreciation for the sounds of American composers.

The program opened with George Gershwin's joyous "Funny Face Overture," transitioned his exciting "Strike up the Band" and then to the beautiful "All the Things You Are," with lyrics by Jerome Kern and music by Oscar Hammerstein 2nd.

On and on went the wonderful songs of the orchestra and the enchanting Ms. Jenkins. "Get Happy," Satin Doll" and "Goody Goody" kept the audience entranced.

The amazing Capathia Jenkins is an American actress and singer who is best known for her work as a Broadway performer, with starring roles in THE CIVIL WAR, GODSPELL, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, NEWSIES, THE Hattie McDaniel STORY and FAME BECOMES YOU.

The woman can scat, wail, croon and mesmerize!!

Following a Cole Porter Medley, Lucas Waldin asked the audience if they knew that Cole Porter had written a song about Cleveland.

The conductor went on to relate that Cole Porter, a member of the Yale Class of 1913 and a close friend of Yale alum, Leonard Hanna, Jr., often stayed at the Hanna family home on East Boulevard, today part of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center, where they would perform small shows.

On March 22,1924, Porter was asked if he had time to write something special tying a show that they were doing that evening to Cleveland. Porter said no, they'd all been busy, and had only the same show they'd put on at the Yale Club in New York.

Hanna said Cole must close himself in his library, where he had a small upright piano moved. Supposedly, he told Porter he couldn't come out until he'd written a CLE song.

Twenty or 30 minutes later, Cole sheepishly asked, "Can I come out now? I have a song." The song being, "Let's Make It Cleveland."

The first stanza of the ditty, which Porter himself performed that evening, is:

"Come on my dearie, Beside Lake Erie,

We are going to settle down.

Out in Ohio, Oh me, Oh my Oh,

I know the grandest town.

Cleveland!

That's the title of this ditty,

Cleveland!

It's the famous Forest City, Cleveland!"

(If you want to read the full lyrics go to https://pressbooks.ulib.csuohio.edu/my-recollections-of-old-cleveland/chapter/my-yale-days/)

The GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK concert ended with "Zing Went the Strings of My Heart," "Blues in the Night" and "How High the Moon."

The audience left humming and smiling! An evening very well spent!

CAPSULE JUDGMENT: A gorgeous setting. A wonderful orchestra. A top-notch singer/entertainer. A Cole Porter tale few knew. What more could one want? "