BWW Review: News about 1776, CPH/DOBAMA ARTISTIC DIRECTORS, OHIO SHAKS, FALSETTOS, BOYS IN THE BAND & MASCULINITY MAX and JOSH GROGAN
THE MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT'S Bill Rudman DISCUSSES 1776 MUSICAL
For a must-see experience, watch THE MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT'S Bill Rudman DISCUSSES THE MUSICAL 1776
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZpZk6qERoc&feature=youtu.be
CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE AND DOBAMA'S ARTISTIC DIRECTORS DISCUSS HOW THEATRE IS MADE
Artistic Director Laura Kepley chats with Nathan Motta, Artistic Director of Dobama Theatre about music, artistic leadership, and the extraordinary theatre that is made in and for Cleveland.
Together, they'll offer an inside look at Nathan's work at CPH as music director for such productions as Every Good Boy Deserves Favor (with The Cleveland Orchestra), Shakespeare in Love, and Antigone, as well as his award-winning directing at Dobama Theatre, now celebrating its 60th Anniversary season. A fun and frank conversation that is sure to strike a chord with musicians and theatre-makers alike!
OHIO SHAKS RETURNS TO STAN HYWET HALL AN GARDENS FOR SUMMER 2020
With the approval of the Summit County Health Commissioner, and in keeping with the government recommendations for safety and social distancing, OHIO SHAKS will stage THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) (REVISED), a 97-minute play with no intermission from July 17-Auguat 9, 2020. Gates will open for picnicking and staggered entry at 6. Performances start at 7:30. Tickets are $30 with under 18s paying #15. Pre-sale only as there will be NO onsite ticket sales.
For tickets and info: http://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/complete-works
FALSETTOS SING-ALONG
A special sing-along edition of William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos will stream for free on BroadwayHD June 25 at 8 PM ET as part of the streaming platform's ongoing Pride celebration. You can stream it here.
Lapine directed the revival, which starred Christian Borle as Marvin, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel, and Stephanie J. Block as Trina-each of whom earned Tony nominations for their work.
The musical is about a man navigating his evolving family dynamic after coming out to his wife and son.
BOYS IN THE BAND & MASCULINITY MAX TO BE PRESENTED AS PART OF PRIDE PLAYS
Pride Plays has announced an all-star cast for its upcoming live stream of Mart Crowley's The Men From the Boys, the 2002 sequel to The Boys in the Band, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The stream airs 7PM ET June 26 at Playbill.com/PridePlays.
On June 27 Pride Plays live streams MJ Kaufman's Masculinity Max, a comedy which tells a story of genders, how people perform them, and how it makes them feel. Watch the play live at 7 PM ET at Playbill.com/PridePlays
The festival will cap off with Playbill's Pride Spectacular, a musical celebration of Pride, hosted by Michael Urie on June 28.
Josh Groban LIVE STREAMED ON JUNE 27
Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, will offer a live stream concert June 27 at 4 PM ET.
Tickets for the live stream are on sale by clicking here. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an access code to watch the concert on JoshGroban.com. The stream will be accessible for 48 hours at the start of the event.
