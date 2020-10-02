BWW Blog: No Time at All

I just miss live theatre.

So it goes! Zoom theatre is officially in session at Niagara University! She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms has been an incredible show to be a part of so far. I get the wonderful opportunity to be cast in the show as Farrah the Faerie, as well as a chance to Dramaturg! It feels really nice to be able to do theatre again, even if it is in this strange capacity.

I will have to be completely honest, I had trouble in the beginning finding the joy in this new adventure. After the first few rehearsals, I would cry after them. I had no idea why. I thought I was happy. I was doing what I loved again...but...I wasn't doing it the way I had hoped I could.

Not being able to come together and meet your castmates face to face is hard. Not being able to stand on a stage is strange. Having rehearsal right in the comforts of my room is weird.

I just miss live theatre.

Being involved in the show as an actor has been very rewarding, though. The door that has opened for creativity has opened so wide, and allowed us as the cast to explore. Using the different settings on Zoom to create the different beats of the scene has been nice, and interesting to learn about. One rehearsal I had this week, we ran through the first six scenes of the show and it felt so normal. I was taken aback. This is our new normal and it is something I am slowly, but surely getting used to.

Dramaturging has been my favorite aspect of it all. Being able to research and analyze the entire show is something I love to do. Having this job has made me find more joy. It has made me look forward to this process, and makes me feel like it matters.

Although this process just began, I am genuinely looking forward to what comes out of it and the work that has yet to be done. I hope that the joy and gratitude will grow as time goes on. I know it will. I feel like I am floating at times during this process, but it will get better. This is all new. If anything, this will be a huge learning experience and something I can cherish for the rest of my life. I will find the light and look forward to performing again. I am so excited to see how this show goes, and the rest of the virtual season at NU!

Virtual theatre will give us the hope we need right now. It's giving me the hope that live theatre will be back in just No Time at All.

