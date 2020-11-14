BWW Blog: A New Horizon - Love has Returned.

I believe with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we'll be cherished once again. There will be life again.

2020 has been anything but normal, and I think most everyone can agree. This year has been monumental. One of the more memorable things to have happened this year has got to be the long awaited Presidential Election.

Growing up, I never used to be that interested in politics. It wasn't until I was older and able to understand things for myself that I began to expand my interest. My mom was another huge influence in my activism. As I watched her passion for change, I began to understand that passion for myself. She inspired me, and still does today. Because of her, I have found this love for being educated, and concerned with the world around me.

Specifically this year, being active in the climate of this nation has meant so much to me. I understand the importance of life, and what it means to truly care. A way I got to show that understanding was through finally being able to vote in an election. Not just any election, but quite literally one of the most historical elections in American history.

Having the privilege and opportunity to be able to vote is something that I will never take for granted. I am honored to be a voter. I am grateful I can use my voice.

Up until last week, I felt like I was drowning in a black hole. The lack of life within this nation has been deafening. There was no way I could sit back and continue to live in a country where hatred was put on blast from our own Commander-in-Chief. That is why I had such a yearning to vote. Being a part of change is important.

And after four long, exhausting years...love, kindness, and compassion is on the horizon. Joe Biden is the new President-Elect of the United States. Wow, what a statement! That is something I hoped I could say, but genuinely never thought I would be able to. It is truly a breath of fresh air. I can breathe. We all as a nation can breathe.

Not only is this great news for America, it is great news for artists.

Art has been suppressed in multiple ways during the past years with the current administration. Funding has been cut repeatedly in the arts, libraries, and public tv. Virtually no theatre has been inside the White House, and generally artists have been heavily under appreciated.

I believe with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we'll be cherished once again. There will be life again. We will see ourselves back inside the highest office in the land. My hope has been restored. With the help of these two individuals, maybe just maybe, theatre will even be able to come back in general to this country.

There is still so much to be done. But, it will be done with care and kindness. A good leader is someone who looks out for their constituents, and genuinely wants the best for the people. I cannot wait to finally feel valued again.

A New Horizon is upon us. Love has returned. And it is such a fantastic feeling. Good things are coming.

