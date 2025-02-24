& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced At Playhouse Square

Other performances include comic Aziz Ansari, The Simon & Garfunkel Story and more.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this March, spanning comedy, dance, music, theatrical performances and more.
March 4 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
KeyBank Broadway Series
March 4- 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen
March 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m. | E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall
Broadway in Akron
March 21 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
March 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
March 16 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
March 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
March 23 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
March 1 at 7:00 p.m. | Playhouse Square
January 3 – April 26, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret
March 7 at 7:00 p.m. | Westfield Studio Theatre
March 9 at 5:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre
March 1 – 23 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre
Cleveland Play House
March 8 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
DANCECleveland
March 21- April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
March 26 - April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre
Cleveland Play House
February 24 - March 14 | School Matinee Performance | Streaming Event
March 4-7 |School Matinee Performance | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Videos