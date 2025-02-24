& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced At Playhouse Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this March, spanning comedy, dance, music, theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Broadway:

March 4 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

KeyBank Broadway Series

March 4- 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

March 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m. | E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Broadway in Akron

Comedy:

March 21 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Concerts:

March 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

March 16 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

March 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

March 23 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Special Events:

March 1 at 7:00 p.m. | Playhouse Square

Theatrical:

January 3 – April 26, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret

March 7 at 7:00 p.m. | Westfield Studio Theatre

March 9 at 5:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Resident Companies:

March 1 – 23 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

Cleveland Play House

March 8 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

DANCECleveland

March 21- April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Great Lakes Theater

March 26 - April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Season’s Greetings

Cleveland Play House

For Schools:

February 24 - March 14 | School Matinee Performance | Streaming Event

March 4-7 |School Matinee Performance | Mimi Ohio Theatre

