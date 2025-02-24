& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced At Playhouse Square

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this March, spanning comedy, dance, music, theatrical performances and more. 

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. 

Broadway:

March 4 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

& Juliet

KeyBank Broadway Series

March 4- 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz: & Juliet 

March 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m. | E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Come From Away

Broadway in Akron

Comedy:

March 21 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Aziz Ansari Hypothetical Tour

Concerts:

March 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience

March 16 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Il Volo 2025 World Tour  

March 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

March 23 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Shamrock Tenors

Special Events:

March 1 at 7:00 p.m. | Playhouse Square

Jump Back Ball

Theatrical:

January 3 – April 26, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret

Flanagan’s Wake

March 7 at 7:00 p.m. | Westfield Studio Theatre

Sandwiches of History: Live!

March 9 at 5:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Je’Caryous Johnson Presents: Jason’s Lyric Live!

Resident Companies:

March 1 – 23 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

King James

Cleveland Play House

March 8 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Twyla Tharp Dance

DANCECleveland

March 21- April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Twelfth Night

Great Lakes Theater

March 26 - April 6 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Season’s Greetings

Cleveland Play House

For Schools:

February 24 - March 14 | School Matinee Performance | Streaming Event

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

March 4-7 |School Matinee Performance | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Gruffalo’s Child



