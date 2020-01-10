Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Bob Herzog - Santa Claus, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ian Meeker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Allen R. Middleton - THE LION IN WINTER - Falcon Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jenna Van Welden - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Amy Helms - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Rachel Perin - FALLEN ANGELS - Commonwealth Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

HAMILTON - Aronoff

Best New Musical

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best New Play

BAH-HUMBUG - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Play (non-professional)

CLUE - Queen city productions

Best Play (professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Broadway in Cincinnati

Theater of the Year

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

