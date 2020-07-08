Weston Art Gallery at The Aronoff Center Reopens on Thursday, July 9

The Cincinnati Arts Association's Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. Due to staff reductions and the ongoing economic impact to Cincinnati Arts Association, the Gallery will operate on the following reduced schedule until further notice: Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Admission remains free and open to the public, and no reservations are required. The health and well-being of the Gallery's guests, staff, and artists continues to be our number one priority, and the following health and safety and protocols have been developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to reengage with our guests.

The gallery promises to:

Wear masks (a requirement of all team members).

Provide you with a mask if you do not have one.

Clean frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant wipes.

Keep a record of daily visitors with contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Provide numerous hand sanitizing stations on both levels of the Gallery.

Post appropriate signage on both levels of the Gallery addressing COVID-19 symptoms, hand washing recommendations, and social distancing guidelines.

Clean and disinfect the Gallery restrooms and Gallery spaces on an increased and frequent basis.

Patrons must promise to:

Wear a mask inside the Gallery spaces (they will provide a mask if you do not have one).

Sign a COVID-19 health questionnaire and provide contact information.

Maintain 6-feet social distancing throughout the Gallery space.

Wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Stay at home if you are feeling ill and/or have any COVID-19 symptoms/risks.

Limit one guest to the Gallery elevator at a time.*

Limit one guest to the Gallery's restrooms at a time.*

* With the exception of parents with small children and disabled patrons who require assistance.

Todd Pavlisko's exhibition Pop Supernatural, which was in progress when the Gallery was closed to public access on March 14, will remain on view through August 23 as the Weston continues preparations to launch its 26th season. Exhibitions previously planned for the spring and summer as part of the Weston's current 2019-20 exhibition season have been rescheduled for the Gallery's upcoming 2020-21 exhibition season (a preview will be forthcoming in late July).

