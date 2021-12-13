Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Children's Theatre THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Roderick Justice - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 59%

Leah Perry - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 41%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Shearer - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 26%

Gayle Spjut - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 23%

Jeff Shearer - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 21%

Best Direction Of A Play

Daryl Harris - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 40%

Kaitlyn Iocco & Leah Perry - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 33%

Piper N Davis - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

James Jones - BAH HUMBUG - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 29%

Eric Byrd - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 26%

Candice Handy - OTHELLO (RADIO DRAMA) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and WVXU 23%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Cal Harris - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 50%

PPS Group - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 25%

PPS Group - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Gantose - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 58%

Ben Gantose - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 42%

Best Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 47%

GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 31%

RAPUNZEL'S HARIY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

Best Performer In A Musical

Brandi Sherrill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

Deondra Kamau Means - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

Jackson Hurt - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Brandi Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUOND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 47%

John Dorney - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 27%

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brandi Langford Sherill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

James Jones - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 34%

Deondra Kamau Means - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Brandi Langford Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 63%

Miranda McGee - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11%

Lisa Dirkes - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 9%

Best Play

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 45%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 21%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 17%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 41%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 36%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Rhodus - GARFIELD: THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 48%

Benjamin Iocco - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 40%

Ted Weil - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 12%

Best Streaming Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 41%

GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 38%

RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 21%

Best Streaming Play

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 64%

THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 17%

DAISY - Falcon Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Little - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 60%

Cathy Roesener - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 40%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jay Dallas Benson - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 35%

Phineas Clark - Ben Butler - Falcon Theatre 35%

Rico Reid - Ben Butler - Falcon Theatre 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

August Wilson'S 'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 18%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 15%