The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is holding online auditions for the 2020-2021 TCT On Tour Acting Company. All roles are paid positions. All roles are open to all ethnicities. Auditions and Callbacks will be conducted via video submissions.

To be considered, email a PDF of your current headshot and resume, as well as a YouTube or VIMEO link with a 1-minute song selection (Pop/Rock or Contemporary Musical Theatre) that shows off your range and personality. Email to eric.byrd@tctcincinnati.com with subject line "ACTOR SUBMISSION-TCT On Tour." PLEASE SUBMIT BY APRIL 20, 2020.

You must follow all instructions above to be considered. If we are considering you for our touring company, we will reach out with additional submission instructions and may ask you to put sides from the show on tape.

ABOUT TCT ON TOUR:

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is seeking a diverse company of actors for the 2020-2021 TCT On Tour season, a division of the organization that brings the magic of live theatre to schools, libraries, event spaces, and beyond, with company members responsible for all aspects of production including tour management, travel and load in/out. The ideal candidate is flexible, hard-working, and passionate about their craft and the organization's mission. They should be able to lift 50 lbs. safely and have a valid driver's license. Contract dates vary per casting needs. Local Actor Salary $400+ per week. TCT On Tour rehearses each show for two weeks and performs 5 days a week with two guaranteed days off each week.

SEEKING THE FOLLOWING:

[ACTOR 1] - Male identifying, any ethnicity, versatile comedic singing actor to play multiple roles in Rapunzel's Hairy Fairy Tale, and to play all roles in TCT on Tour's Holiday Production of BAH HUMBUG! A one-person Christmas Carol. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about August 10, 2020 -December 22, 2020.

[ACTOR 2] - Female identifying, any ethnicity, versatile singing actor to play Rapunzel in Rapunzel's Hairy Fairy Tale and multiple roles in Nutcracker Rocks as well as understudy one-person show offerings. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about August 10, 2020 -December 22, 2020.

[ACTOR 3] - Male identifying, any ethnicity, versatile singing actor to play multiple roles in Nutcracker Rocks. Puppeteering and musical instrument ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about November 9, 2020 -December 22, 2020.

[ACTOR 4] - Male identifying, any ethnicity, versatile singing actor to play multiple roles in Nutcracker Rocks. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about November 9, 2020 -December 22, 2020.

For online information visit: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/jobs-auditions/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You