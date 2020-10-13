The Carnegie Announces Halloween Themed Production SILENT SCREAM

Tickets are now on sale for the socially distant mystery walking tour, running October 29- November 1.

Are you dying for something to do this Halloween? Then join The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC) for SILENT SCREAM, a small group and socially distant, 60-minute walking tour mystery, running October 29- November 1 at The Carnegie.

Written and directed by Sean P. Mette, SILENT SCREAM is a narrative mystery told one character at a time. Small groups of patrons will tour through a series of rooms and locations in The Carnegie to hear stories from different ghosts and receive new pieces of information to the overarching mystery along the way.

SILENT SCREAM tells the ghostly tale of Billy Bailey, a promising young actor of the silent screen era. When his fiancé was mysteriously found dead, he became the prime suspect. Before the truth could be revealed, a fire destroyed the theatre and all the evidence within it. Now ghosts roam the theatre where the murder took place, forever searching for the truth. Guests are invited to solve the mystery or maybe, become part of it.

Safety for the audience and actors has been built into the production design of the show. Precautions include physically distant staging, required mask wearing, private party audience tours, and staggered ticketing to keep crowd numbers low. Periodic cleaning throughout the show will also be in place for handrails and other high-touch surfaces. Each tour will have a guide to navigate The Carnegie's historic campus, and patrons will only be grouped with members of their own party for tours. Please note this tour includes stairs and continuous walking/standing for a period of 60 minutes. Limited mobility accommodations are available, learn more by calling The Carnegie Box Office.

The Carnegie CDC acts as a creative engine and rapid response team to the current struggles of the arts and entertainment industry. It also provides a new community-based structure for performing arts programming, such as safe, socially distant live experiences, like SILENT SCREAM, that follow public health recommendations to keep cast, crew and arts patrons safe.

SILENT SCREAM tours will run 6:50 p.m. - 9:50 p.m. kicking off in 10-minute increments. Tours are $60 per group, up to six people per group allowed. To purchase SILENT SCREAM tour tickets, call The Carnegie Box Office (open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m.) at (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com.

Shows View More Cincinnati Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You