The Art Of Dr. Seuss To Be Showcased At Gallery Veronique This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s beloved illustrations have given life to whimsical worlds and unforgettable characters. Yet beyond the pages of his iconic children’s books, Theodor Seuss Geisel created an extraordinary body of artwork—paintings, drawings, and sculpture—that remained virtually unknown to the public during his lifetime.

From Friday, September 5 through Sunday, September 7, 2025, Gallery Veronique in Cincinnati will present a rare opportunity to view and acquire selections from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection, including pieces from his famed “Secret Art” and “Unorthodox Taxidermy” series.

Visitors can explore works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known stories alongside a mind-expanding collection of personal creations crafted for his own enjoyment. Highlights include fantastical three-dimensional sculptures such as the Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast. The exhibition also features The Cat Behind the Hat, a recurring figure in his private paintings that reflects Geisel’s reclusive nature, playful imagination, and enduring fascination with his feline alter ego.

Following Geisel’s death in 1991, no limited-edition artworks were released until 1997, when the Dr. Seuss Estate began adapting select original works into estate-authorized editions. Each bears a posthumously printed or engraved signature, ensuring its authenticity.

Audrey Geisel, his widow, wrote in The Cat Behind the Hat coffee table book, “I’m gratified to carry out Ted’s wishes and have these works revealed to the world.”