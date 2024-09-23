The Aronoff Center Adds Performance of WILD KRATTS LIVE! 2.0

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND during the show's initial presale, a second performance of Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power! has been added on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM in addition to the previously announced 1:00 PM performance on April 5. Both performance times go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10:00 AM online, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

Get ready to dive into another classic Wild Kratts adventure with the Kratt brothers as they combine live action and animation with Martin and Chris LIVE on stage and the rest of the Wild Kratts team on screen at the Tortuga HQ. Which creature powers will they activate and what new and amazing “WOW!” facts will you learn? Experience, live-on-stage, the electrifying excitement and the inspiring quest of the Kratt Brothers that make the hit PBS KIDS television series Wild Kratts a family favorite time and time again!

Since 2014, Wild Kratts LIVE! has performed over 225 shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in over 135 cities across North America. It was created for the stage by the imaginative minds of Martin and Chris Kratt from Zoboomafoo, Kratt's Creatures, and Kratt Bros. Be the Creature.

The PBS KIDS TV show Wild Kratts was created and developed by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt and is currently in its sixth season. The series follows the animated versions of the Kratt brothers and their friends on hilarious expeditions with wild animals from around the world, complete with animal-inspired gadgets and awesome Creature Power Suits that enable the adventurers to get close to the creatures. The real-life Chris and Martin introduce each Wild Kratts episode with a live-action segment that imagines what it would be like to experience a never-before-seen wildlife occurrence, and asks, “What if…?” to set the story in motion.

Wild Kratts has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards, including a 2018 nomination for Best Children's Animated Program. The series is a co-production of the Kratt Brothers Company and 9 Story Entertainment.

